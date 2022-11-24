A Love Actually Reunion Is on the Way Because It, to Us, Is Perfect

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, people. That time when it’s completely acceptable to bust out Christmas classics like Love Actually and watch them on repeat. This year, the magic is coming to Love Actually fans twice over, with the news dropping that the film’s cast would be reuniting for a 20th-anniversary reunion special.

Love Actually reunion: Give me the deets

The Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later – A Diane Sawyer Special (say that five times, fast) is slated to hit television screens in the US on November 30 via ABC.

According to ABC, the Love Actually reunion special is set to feature interviews with key cast members, including Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Bill Nighy, Laura Linney, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Olivia Olson and more.

It is a closer look at “one of the most loved Christmas movies of all time,” with behind-the-scenes insight into the makings of this classic… including that dance scene with Hugh Grant.

If you’d like a sneak peek at what to expect, you can find a trailer here:

Now for the important stuff. For the moment, we don’t have an Aussie release date, and we have no word on network rights in Australia, either. If you have access to ABC (in the States) and a VPN, you may be able to access the Love Actually reunion that way, but failing that, you’ll have to wait for an update like the rest of us.

Is anyone else getting flashbacks to that whole Red Nose Day Actually release? Australia had to wait what felt like an age to get access to the sweet, short clip. Here’s hoping we don’t see the same kind of situation roll out this time around.

In the interim, however, you can watch Love Actually – the OG – in Australia via streaming services Binge and Stan.