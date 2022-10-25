How to DIY Fake Moulding on a Budget

New moulding can give a boring room more visual interest and look more expensive. While springing for the real thing looks great, it can be pretty pricey (hence why it looks expensive). There are some ways to fake the look of real wooden moulding, though, without shelling out for it.

Paint “moulding” on a wall

To get a geometric look without adding any dimension to a wall, you can use paint. Divide the wall in thirds or in half, and paint the bottom half in a contrasting colour to the top. Adding a stripe across the top in a darker colour can add even more pop. This technique draws the eye to the line created by the paint and can add a similar feel to architectural moulding with less time, prep, and money. All you’ll need is a tape measure, a drop cloth, some painter’s tape, a brush for cutting in, and a roller.

Glue PVC tiles to the ceiling

To add dimension to the ceiling, you can use PVC medallions or tiles. PVC medallions will give you the look of a moulded plaster medallion at a fraction of the cost and can be attached with glue for easy installation. PVC tiles can give you the look of a tin ceiling, or carved mouldings like a tray ceiling, but can also be glued in place. To attach your PVC parts, measure where you want them to go and then spread some adhesive onto the surface of the PVC. Use painter’s tape to hold the parts in place on the ceiling until the glue sets.

Opt for peel-and-stick faux moulding

To add an architectural look, you can find a variety of peel-and-stick rolled faux mouldings. These can be applied directly off the roll onto your wall and should be painted to look realistic. They are convenient for curved surfaces as they’re made from a flexible material that will conform to the shape of the surface it’s attached to. All you’ll need for this project is some peel-and-stick moulding and a utility blade.

Install pre-assembled box frames

Another handy faux-moulding product is prefabricated polystyrene box-frame moulding. To add box-frame panels to your wall without the expense of hardwood, you can find polystyrene frames in a variety of styles and sizes. Make sure to measure the size of your wall to make sure you’re getting a size that will work for the space. If you’re not sure, try taping out the dimensions with painter’s tape as a test to see how the boxes will look in the room before you buy them. The frames come pre-primed, so you can install them directly on the wall with construction adhesive or nails and then paint them to match.

Add urethane corners and embellishments

To add some detail to a box panel, you can also find a variety of urethane corners that are made to matchbox frames. These are decorative and can add style to your box frames if you want something more interesting. You can attach these with adhesive; nailing them can be difficult as the more detailed surfaces are more delicate than the box frame itself.

Nail beadboard panels in as “wainscoting”

For the look of traditional wainscoting, you can buy prefabricated beadboard panels that are pre-cut to the height of wainscoting, and come pre-primed and ready to install. These can be nailed or glued on, although nails will likely work better as the surface is large. You will also need to measure and cut at least one panel per wall, so you will need to use a skill saw for this project.