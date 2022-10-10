Why The GoPro HERO10 is My Favourite Travel Companion

I remember the first GoPro that I ever owned. It was one of the original ones with the same feel as your classic point-and-shoot camera. You aimed it where you thought it would capture the best shot and prayed like hell when you got back and plugged it into your laptop that you managed to snap a decent photo or video. Fast forward to the present day, and GoPro HERO10 Black in my hand is a far cry from its predecessors.

Why? Because the GoPro HERO10 is probably the most user-friendly version of the action camera yet, and if you’re a content creator, adventure lover or amateur action photographer, you need one in your arsenal.

Techy Stuff

Let’s get the nitty gritty out of the way, shall we? When you purchase the HERO10, you score yourself the GoPro, a carry case, rechargeable battery, curved adhesive mounts, mounting buckle + thumb screw, USB-C cable and free SD card. The camera is powered by a revolutionary GP2 processor that shoots 5.3K @60fps video and delivers higher frame rates with unreal resolution.

It also has a HyperSmooth 4.0 video stabilisation feature that helps amateur videographers like me keep the shot as steady as possible. It also offers a tonne of other creative features like TimeWarp 3.0, 8X Slo-Mo +, Hindsight, scheduled capture, and 23-megapixel photos, so you can capture any kind of content, any way you like it.

For all my fellow watersports lovers, the HERO10 is designed to be waterproof up to 33ft and is compatible with over 30+ mounts and accessories.

And my favourite feature by far is that it automatically uploads footage to the cloud when charging and seamlessly connects to the Quik app so you can review, tweak and upload all your content with ease.

As for SD cards, a HERO10 requires a microSD card with v30 or UHS-3 rating as a minimum to keep up with the shooting speed and quality required. GoPro recommends opting for one of the below:

TL;DR the HERO10 Tech

First Impressions of the GoPro HERO10

While GoPro has always had a sleek design, the HERO10 Black really doesn’t differ too much from the HERO9, other than a few aesthetic changes. Once I assembled it, I charged it up and started playing around. My first impression was just how easy it was to thumb through all the settings, reach everything on the camera and clearly capture content.

Much like the HERO9, it’s got a large, 2.27-inch touchscreen at the back and a smaller colour screen on the front for when you’re in selfie mode. Then you’ve got the big, easy-to-reach power button on the side and the recording button on the top. I’m a fan of how large these babies are, making it much quicker and easier to work with, especially underwater.

The actual body of the HERO10 is pretty much the exact same size and weight as the 9, so all your old bits and bobs should still fit. The biggest difference between the HERO9 and 10 looks-wise is probably the new hydrophobic lens cover. It’s significantly better at repelling water, which means no more rogue droplets to obscure your view. A win not only if you’re a surfer, wakeboarder or diver like me but if you’re capturing content on a rainy day.

Lastly, the GoPro might just be the most durable piece of tech I’ve ever got my hands on, which is a blessing, considering how clumsy I am. Our mates at Gizmodo Australia did a whole bunch of wild tests to see just how durable the HERO10 was — think throwing axes at it, running it over with a car etc. — and it SURVIVED. So go forth and capture content without fear of breaking it.

Now For ​​the Fun Stuff

This part was the trickiest, and not because of the GoPro. I’ve recently started diving, and our girl La Nina has not been kind in terms of water clarity. But alas, I battled through and managed to give the GoPro HERO10 a good shot. What I have to say straight up is that it’s super easy to flick through all your photo and video options while in and underwater, making capturing any kind of specific content a dream.

My only gripe is that the battery life died around the two-hour mark, but honestly, that’s nothing a backup battery can’t fix. When a device as small as this is capturing content at the speed and quality it is, I almost expected the battery to go flat pretty quickly.

As far as uploading the content goes, it’s pretty easy to upload your content to your phone or laptop if you have access to WiFi/Bluetooth. You can also manually upload all your content from your GoPro via a wire connection, but more on that below.

It’s important to note that like any kind of photo/video upload, the bigger the file, the longer it takes, so be aware of that if you’re in any kind of rush for content.

The Quik App + Subscription

I won’t lie to you. I’m already a massive fan of the Quik App. As someone who creates, edits and posts their content from their phone, it was made for users like me. As with most apps, you can get the free version and a subscription version that unlocks more features.

The free version of the Quik app still lets you upload content and edit it on the go, so if you’re just after the basics, you probably don’t need to opt for the subscription model. However, the GoPro subscription gives you cloud uploads, no questions asked, camera replacement, unlimited use of the Quik app and up to 50% off accessories. So if you need all these added bits and bobs, like me, it’s an absolute no-brainer to sign up.

You can upload directly to the Quick app from your GoPro HERO10 via Wifi/Bluetooth connection. However, if you’re off the grid (sans Wifi/Bluetooth) or just want to save yourself some time during the upload process, you can also opt for a manual connection. For Apple users, this comes via a standard USB-A to USB-C cable and Apple’s Lightning to USB Adapter, and for Android users, you’ll need a USB-C to USB-C data cable.

The manual upload is also slightly quicker if you’re uploading a bunch of bigger file sizes.

Note: the iPhone adapter must be the Apple one, knock-offs won’t work.

The Cost

By itself, the HERO10 will set you back $699.95, but GoPro is currently offering a bundle with a one-year subscription for $549.95 (down from $769.94). This subscription model just means you’ll likely renew your subscription the following year rather than just the one-off purchase, making you a repeat GoPro customer.

How is the GoPro HERO10 Black Different to the Newly Launched HERO11 Black

Yep, since I got my hands on the HERO10 Black, GoPro has already launched the new GoPro HERO11 Black. Damn, they work fast. So if you’re someone who enjoys the latest and greatest gizmos and gadgets, let me quickly break down the key differences for you.

The HERO10 Black has a capable 1/2.3-inch sensor, while the 11 turns it up a notch with a 1/1.9-inch sensor.

The introduction of HyperView. An upgrade on the HERO10’s aspect ratio by bumping it up to an 8:7 aspect ratio that compresses into a wide-angle 16:9 shot, so you can nail those action-heavy POV shots.

HyperSmooth 4.0 becomes HyperSmooth 5.0 ft and now features ‘Horizon Lock’, which allows you to keep the footage straight while shooting.

Three new time-lapse pre-sets.

The HERO11 Black comes with the brand’s Enduro battery as standard.

You can choose to shoot in ‘Easy’ mode and ‘Pro’ mode, giving seasoned content creators more options.

And finally, the obvious one, the price — a HERO11 Black will currently set you back $100 more than the HERO10 — it’s currently $799.95 (without the one-year subscription).

Overall

Look, if you’re someone who loves creating content on the go, you really cast go past a GoPro, especially if you’re into watersports and action adventures. It’s one of their most user-friendly models yet and really streamlines the editing process for content creators.

I love the range of content you can create with a swipe — photos, videos, time-lapse, night-lapse, slo-mo, and live bursts. Then, you have added features like hindsight, scheduled and duration capture, as well as hyper smooth stabilisation (which may just be my favourite feature — see ya, shakey shots!). So if you’re a beginner content creator like me, you can get high-quality images and video without needing big clunky cameras and a whole suite of editing software.

Plus, once you’re familiar with the Quik App, chucking together a TikTok or Reel is an absolute breeze!

As I mentioned earlier, the only small downfalls are the battery life and upload time for bigger files, both of which have relatively easy solutions — a backup battery and a wire cable.

If you’re keen to get your hands on a GoPro, you can shop the HERO10 here and the HERO11 here.

Oh, and if you need a little content inspo, I recommend heading over to GoPro Australia’s Instagram where you can get lost for hours in wanderlust adventures around this great country!