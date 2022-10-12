Level Up Your Life

Did You Know Bamboo Undies Can Help You Avoid Thrush?

Bree Grant

Published 2 hours ago: October 12, 2022 at 4:20 pm -
Filed to:AFFILAITE
bamboo underwearthrushunderwearVee Underwear
Did You Know Bamboo Undies Can Help You Avoid Thrush?
Image: Vee Underwear

If you’re someone who instinctively knows that every time you have to take a round of antibiotics, that it’s likely to lead to thrush, we feel for you. There are few things in life as irritating as having an itchy vagina. And sometimes you don’t even need to be on medication to get it. The good news is there are a few things you can do to help combat and prevent it. Cue: Australian bamboo underwear brand Vee.

Unlike its synthetic counterparts (think fabrics lace, polyester, silk) that can cause havoc on your vagina’s health, bamboo underwear boasts natural properties that ensure your underwear is breathable, antifungal and antibacterial, moisture-wicking and odour-resistant.

All of this helps to avoid creating an environment that bacteria thrive in, and therefore reduces the risk of irritation and exposure to yeast infections. Cotton undies are also a good choice, but bamboo is four times more absorbent and three times more breathable.

Other things like diet, clothing, soaps and medication can also be causes of thrush. However, bamboo underwear is an easier, more easily identifiable, and immediate change you can make to help avoid the itch.

vee underwear bamboo underwear

Vee Underwear Eco-Friendly Bamboo G-String, $25

vee underwear bamboo underwear

Vee Underwear Eco-Friendly Bamboo High-Waisted, $25

Vee Underwear is also super cute, and it creates a range of bamboo G-Strings, High-Waisted, Bikini, Boyleg and Cheeky cuts. Vee even makes some really nice bralettes so you can feel the satisfaction of wearing matching underwear.

If you want to completely overhaul your undies drawer (which we should all consider doing at some point), then you save yourself some money by buying in bulk:

  • Buy three or more and save $6 ($23 each) with code 3FOR69
  • Buy five or more and save $25 ($20 each) with code 5FOR100
  • Buy 10 or more and save $60 ($19 each) with code 10FOR190
  • Buy 15 or more and save $105 ($18 each) with code 15for270

Keen to learn more about Vee’s bamboo underwear? Head here.

More From Lifehacker Australia

About the Author

Bree Grant

Bree (aka @_breegrant) has been playing with beauty products since she was tall enough to reach her mothers makeup bag. She lives for testing out products before they hit shelves and has been known to put her body on the line for a sex toy review or two. (Someones gotta do it?!) When she’s not busy being the E-Commerce Editor at PEDESTRIAN.TV, and the Australian versions of VICE, Refinery29, Business Insider, Gizmodo, Lifehacker and Kotaku, she’s usually at the beach attempting to live out her Blue Crush dreams, shell necklace included.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.