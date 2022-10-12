Did You Know Bamboo Undies Can Help You Avoid Thrush?

If you’re someone who instinctively knows that every time you have to take a round of antibiotics, that it’s likely to lead to thrush, we feel for you. There are few things in life as irritating as having an itchy vagina. And sometimes you don’t even need to be on medication to get it. The good news is there are a few things you can do to help combat and prevent it. Cue: Australian bamboo underwear brand Vee.

Unlike its synthetic counterparts (think fabrics lace, polyester, silk) that can cause havoc on your vagina’s health, bamboo underwear boasts natural properties that ensure your underwear is breathable, antifungal and antibacterial, moisture-wicking and odour-resistant.

All of this helps to avoid creating an environment that bacteria thrive in, and therefore reduces the risk of irritation and exposure to yeast infections. Cotton undies are also a good choice, but bamboo is four times more absorbent and three times more breathable.

Other things like diet, clothing, soaps and medication can also be causes of thrush. However, bamboo underwear is an easier, more easily identifiable, and immediate change you can make to help avoid the itch.

Vee Underwear is also super cute, and it creates a range of bamboo G-Strings, High-Waisted, Bikini, Boyleg and Cheeky cuts. Vee even makes some really nice bralettes so you can feel the satisfaction of wearing matching underwear.

If you want to completely overhaul your undies drawer (which we should all consider doing at some point), then you save yourself some money by buying in bulk:

