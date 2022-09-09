9 of the Best Festivals and Events Around the World in October

If you’re looking to take an iconic vacation in October — and you’re not centreing it around Oktoberfest — we’ve got ideas that span the globe, from a popular hot air balloon festival in Albuquerque, N.M. to a literature festival in England, a fireball festival in Thailand, and the world’s largest Halloween parade. Plan a last-minute excursion, or let these ideas be inspiration for next year’s travel plans.

(Of course, if you do want to centre your trip around Oktoberfest, we’ve got suggestions for that, too.)

Festivals you should check out if you’re travelling in October

The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, New Mexico (October 1-9, 2022)

Photo: gmeland, Shutterstock

This is an event you do not want to miss. The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is the world’s largest hot air balloon festival, with over 500 balloons filling the sky. There are also musical performances, food vendors, and family-friendly activities, and it probably won’t be as hard to get here for a last-minute trip compared to the international destinations on this list.

Cheltenham Literature Festival, Gloucestershire, England (October 7-16, 2022)

Photo: Nigel Jarvis, Shutterstock

With the British pound trading at an all-time low to the dollar, there’s no better time to head to the U.K. The Cheltenham Literature Festival is one of the oldest and largest literature festivals in the world, and it takes place in the stunning town of Cheltenham. There are over 500 events taking place during the festival, so there’s sure to be something for everyone.

Barcolana Regatta, Italy (October 9, 2022)

Photo: Yure, Shutterstock

The Barcolana Regatta is one of the most popular and well-attended sailing events in the world. It takes place in Trieste, Italy, and features more than two thousand boats competing in a variety of races. If you’re already going to be in the vicinity in October, it’s worth making a detour for — or plan a future trip around the dates.

Círio de Nazaré, Brazil (October 9-24, 2022)

Photo: kaique Galiza de Hollanda, Shutterstock

Círio de Nazaré is a religious festival that takes place in the city of Belém, Brazil. The festival is held in honour of Our Lady of Nazareth and features parades, processions, concerts, and more. It’s not as internationally famous as Rio’s Carnival, but it is just as celebrated. If you’re looking for a unique cultural experience, this is something to see.

Exmoor Dark Skies Festival, England (October 14-30, 2022)

Photo: Arthur Cauty, Shutterstock

The current exchange rate between the pound and the dollar makes featuring another event in England a must. The Exmoor Dark Skies Festival is the perfect opportunity to do some stargazing in one of the darkest places in England. There are also talks, workshops, and other events happening throughout the festival.

Naga Fireball Festival, Thailand (mid to late October/sometimes early November)

Photo: birdbyb stockphoto, Shutterstock

The Naga Fireball Festival is an annual event that takes place on the Mekong River in Thailand. It is said that fireballs spontaneously rise from the river and are believed to be caused by a type of plankton. The festival celebrates this phenomenon with nightly bonfires, food, and music. Since the dates aren’t exactly set for this one, you’d want to plan to be in the area around the right time and hope that everything comes together.

MassKara Festival, Philippines (October 23, 2022)

Photo: hijodeponggol, Shutterstock

The MassKara Festival is an annual event held in Bacolod City, Philippines, that features masked dancers, colourful costumes, and lively music. It’s one of the biggest celebrations in the Philippines each year. It’s a fun and festive celebration that is worth checking out if you’re in the area or even planning a future trip around.

Diwali, India (also celebrated worldwide) (October 24, 2022)

Photo: Snehal Jeevan Pailkar, Shutterstock

Diwali, also known as the “festival of lights,” is a five-day Hindu festival that commemorates the victory of good over evil. The holiday is celebrated with a variety of colourful rituals, including decorating homes and businesses with lanterns and lights, setting off fireworks, and giving gifts to loved ones. While you’re more likely to find a Diwali celebration in India than in most other countries in the world, you’ll be able to find something anywhere that Hinduism is present.

New York City’s Village Halloween Parade (October 31, 2022)

Photo: a katz, Shutterstock

If you’re looking for a Halloween celebration that is truly one-of-a-kind, look no further than New York City’s Village Halloween Parade. This parade features more than 50,000 participants in costumes of all kinds marching through the streets of Greenwich Village. It is the largest Halloween parade in the world and an event that you will not want to miss if you’re within striking distance.