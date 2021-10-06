The Best Kind of Carb Overload: A Year’s Worth of Free Bakers Delight Bread

This article is sponsored by Bakers Delight.

In some welcome news, the team over at Bakers Delight are giving customers the chance to win stacks of bread. I’m talking a whole year’s supply of loaves. Imagine, for a year at least, never waking up to a sad bread clip and no bread because you forgot to run down to buy a loaf the night before.

To celebrate its brand new Dough Getters rewards program, Bakers Delight has released an app allowing customers to earn rewards every time they shop. Plus there’s the chance to win big.

Win free bread for a year with Bakers Delight’s Dough Getters

Bakers Delight is now offering its members, otherwise known as Dough Getters, the chance to win 100 prizes of free bread for a year.

But that’s not all, because over 13,000 prize vouchers are up for grabs as well.

The promotion runs from September 23, 2021 to October 20, 2021, so get in while you can. The more times you shop as a Dough Getter, the more chances you have to win.

The promotion is open to all Australian residents aged 18 and over, but you must be a Dough Getter to take part.

Promotion aside, being a Dough Getter means you score $5 of dough every time you spend $55 (on artisanal loaves and finger buns) at Bakers Delight. That’s a $5 voucher to spend on whatever you like in-bakery, as long as you use it within 14 days from the date of issue.

Not to mention, when you become a Dough Getter, Bakers Delight will treat you to a free Hi-Fibre Lo-GI Loaf with your next purchase. It’s a lil’ thank you for joining the family.

The Bakers Delight app is available for free on the Apple Store and Google Play Store.

It goes without saying: Go and get that bread.