Space Jam: A New Legacy Is Coming for Looney Tunes Fans

Hey Alexa, play Quad City DJ’s. Twenty-five years on, we’re finally being treated to a follow up for the 1996 classic film, Space Jam.

Space Jam: A New Legacy is coming to screens very soon folks, and seeing as it’s almost game time, we figured we’d share some useful bits of information in the lead up to the Looney Tunes’ return to the court.

What is Space Jam: A New Legacy about?

The sequel to Michael Jordon’s 90’s film follows the story of another NBA star LeBron James and his young son, Dom.

Much like the original movie, James finds himself having to play basketball with a team of Looney Tunes (like Bugs Bunny and Lola Bunny) in order to win his freedom. James and his son are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I. and must defeat a team of digitised basketball champions, the Goon Squad, in order to return home.

Sounds simple enough.

If you haven’t seen it yet, you can check out the trailer here.

Who stars in Space Jam: A New Legacy?

The film features the likes of LeBron James (obviously), Don Cheadle as AI-G Rhythm, Chris Davis as Malik and Sonequa Martin-Green as Kamiyah James. Cedric Joe plays Dom James, characters like Bugs, Sylvester, and Yosemite are voiced by Jeff Bergman; Eric Bauza voices Daffy Duck, Elmer Fudd, Marvin the Martian; Zendaya is behind Lola Bunny and Gabriel Iglesias brings Speedy Gonzales to life.

When and where can I watch it?

Space Jam: A New Legacy is set for release on July 15 in Australia. Advance screenings will be available as of July 8, 2021, though. Unfortunately for those still in lockdown, this film is only set for cinema release in Australia.

Unless you have VPN access to HBO the streaming app, of course. It’s set for release in the USA on July 16 (July 17 in Australia).

Where can I watch Space Jam (1996)?

If you’re keen to brush up on your Space Jam history and want to witness the magic of Michael’s Special Stuff once again, you can watch the film on Netflix here.

While we're here, did you know Space Jam 1996 is classed as Rotten on Rotten Tomatoes? Yep, 44 per cent on the Tomatometer. Ridiculous!