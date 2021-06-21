Follow These Instagram Gardeners to Inspire Your Dream Garden

When it comes to finding inspiration for your garden you could turn to an average internet search or tutorial, but nothing beats a daily feed of your favourite charismatic and innovative gardeners on social media. Here are some Instagram gardeners and conservatories to follow for both gardening advice and encouragement…or just some natural beauty to add to your daily scroll.

Gardeners to follow on Instagram for floral inspirations

An easy place to start is with author and floral expert Sharon Santoni, who not only shows beautiful floral arrangements in her outdoor garden, but she also displays indoor bouquet decorations you can make for your own home. For more floral designs — and some great photography — follow Maurice Harris’ account, Bloom and Plume. And if you’re looking for a full botanic garden, San Francisco’s Conservatory of Flowers is another great place to start.

Gardeners to follow for gorgeous houseplants

Even if you’re a seasoned planter, you can probably learn new things from someone like The Crazy Botanist (aka The Chocolate Botanist), who regularly gives his expertise on houseplants. His wacky stories are fun to watch, too, and add some scientific insight to everyday gardening.

Then there are accounts like House Plant Club that wants your plants to compliment your room aesthetic. The houseplant-focused Instagram page shows some pretty unbelievable sights that might be best described as plant fashion, from natural wood hanging structures to vertical indoor planter boxes.

And if you want to know how to turn your home into an indoor jungle? Erin Hardings’ Instagram account Clever Bloom has information on any indoor plant you can think of. She’ll show you everything from Kokedama plants (a Japanese tradition of growing plants in a moss ball) to orchids.

Gardeners to follow for edible planting tips

This one isn’t on Instagram, but if you use TikTok it’s well worth it: Alexis Nikole goes by The Black Forager and teaches foraging and horticulture. She reveals all the plants you didn’t know you could eat, and at the same time shows how to prepare them in a variety of ways. You’ll learn the difference between lilies and daylilies, and how to eat one and not the other.

Others, like The Worm Monger, focus on sustainable gardening with her backyard farm that uses organic and natural composting. If you want to start living waste-free and growing your own food, her account is a good one to follow. Also, there’s Humans Who Grow Food, which is a collective space for people around the world to show their growing power. They feature bountiful growers like Roots Blooms and Yards with eggplants, peppers, herbs, and more. If you want to see daily edible inspirations — plus a hub to find other growers — it’s a great place to start.