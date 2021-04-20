Level Up Your Life

What’s New on Amazon Prime Video in May 2021

Joel Cunningham

Joel Cunningham

Published 36 mins ago: April 21, 2021 at 5:30 am -
Filed to:alien resurrection
amazonanne hathawayanthony mackiebarry jenkinscolson whiteheadconstance wucoradan stevensdeuce bigalow male gigoloe commerceentertainment culturefrench connectionhbohelen mirrenlauren olivermcpheemorgan freemanoscarprime videopublishingreign of fireresident evil apocalypseretailersscent of a womanslavecatcher ridgewaythe da vinci codethe green hornetthe underground railroad
What’s New on Amazon Prime Video in May 2021
Screenshot: The Underground Railroad/Prime Video, Fair Use
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, hacks and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Lifehacker Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a fix.

Amazon Prime Video’s May slate of original series is a study in literary contrasts. On the one hand, we’ve got The Underground Railroad (May 14), a prestige limited series produced by Oscar-winner Barry Jenkins (Twelve Years a Slave), adapting Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name, a lightly fantastical alt-history barnburner that imagines slaves escaping captivity via a network of literal subterranean locomotives. On the other, we’ve got Panic! (May 28). Based on the book by YA author Lauren Oliver, this exploitative thriller seeks to put attractive teens in scary situations as they seek to face their ultimate fears.

I don’t know about you, but I’ll be first devoting my attention to the former. Beyond the involvement of Jenkins, The Underground Railroad is simply one of the most gripping novels I’ve read in the last decade, a book that grapples with America’s darkest legacy in a matter dripping with metaphor and meaning. The artful trailer certainly promises a lot, both in terms of the narrative (which follows the travails of Cora, who flees from a Georgia plantation pursued by the ruthless slavecatcher Ridgeway) and the sumptuous visuals. Amazon is clearly gunning for HBO prestige here:

Panic!, as its breathless title suggests, is a lot less high-minded, mixing a cast of unknown young actors with a deliriously silly premise: What if you could escape your boring, small town existence by winning a game that requires you to face — and overcome — various fear-inducing situations, from breaking into someone’s house to braving a night in a haunted house. What if, indeed. There’s no trailer for this one yet, but it certainly sounds built for bingeing.

Also arriving this month is Solos (May 21), an anthology series with a loosey-goosey concept (“The seven-part anthology series explores the strange, beautiful, heart-breaking, hilarious, wondrous truths of what it means to be human,” per a press release) and a frankly jaw-dropping cast, including Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Helen Mirren, Anthony Mackie, Dan Stevens, and Constance Wu.

All that and a bunch of old movies: Here’s everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in May 2021.

May 1

  • Alien: Resurrection (1997)

  • Alien 3 (1992)

  • Aliens (1986)

  • Almost Famous (2000)

  • Angels & Demons (2009)

  • Betrayed (1988)

  • Bound (1996)

  • Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999)

  • Dinosaur 13 (2014)

  • Fascination (2004)

  • Flight (2012)

  • Flightplan (2005)

  • Georgia Rule (2018)

  • Green Zone (2010)

  • Gunsight Ridge (1957)

  • Hidalgo (2004)

  • How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)

  • Jumping the Broom (2011)

  • Knowing (2009)

  • Leatherheads (2008)

  • Nanny Mcphee (2006)

  • Nanny McPhee Returns (2010)

  • One Fine Day (1996)

  • Priest (2011)

  • Reign Of Fire (2002)

  • Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)

  • Resident Evil (2002)

  • Rio (2011)

  • Sahara (1983)

  • Scent Of A Woman (1992)

  • See No Evil, Hear No Evil (1989)

  • Shattered (1991)

  • The Age of Adaline (2015)

  • The Dalton Girls (1957)

  • The Da Vinci Code (2006)

  • The French Connection (1971)

  • The Green Hornet (2011)

  • The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia (2013)

  • The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)

  • The Ladykillers (2004)

  • The Men Who Stare At Goats (2009)

  • The Outsider (1980)

  • The Secret Life Of Bees (2008)

  • The Sixth Sense (1999)

  • The Sweetest Thing (2002)

  • The Towering Inferno (1974)

  • Two For The Money (2005)

  • Unbreakable (2000)

  • Vantage Point (2008)

May 5

  • Skyfall (2012)

May 7

  • The Boy From Medellín — Amazon Original Movie (2020)
  • Breach (2020)

May 9

  • Robot & Frank (2012)

May 13

  • Saint Maud (2020)

May 14

  • The Underground Railroad — Amazon Original Series: Season 1

May 19

  • Red Dawn (2012)

  • Trumbo (2015)

May 21

  • P!nk: All I Know So Far — Amazon Original Movie (2021)
  • Solos — Amazon Original Series: Limited Series

May 28

  • Panic — Amazon Original Series: Season 1

More From Lifehacker Australia

About the Author

Joel Cunningham

Joel Cunningham

Joel Cunningham is the managing editor of Lifehacker. He lives in Brooklyn and occasionally goes outside.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.