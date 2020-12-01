Level Up Your Life

Turn Your Holiday Movie Collection Into an Advent Calendar

Jaclyn Youhana Garver

Published 2 hours ago: December 1, 2020 at 2:45 pm -
Filed to:christmas
entertainmentfamilyholidaysmovie nightmovies
Turn Your Holiday Movie Collection Into an Advent Calendar
Getty

Movie nights are always a fun time. Themed movie nights are even better. So, as soon as the Christmas season is within reach, you best believe I’m going to be planning out which films I want to work my way through. The only problem is that most people are doing the same thing. This often leads to a butting of heads when it comes time to choose a film on a Friday night (or every night).

If you, like a lot of folks, find that deciding which Christmas movie to watch is often a difficult choice to make, I might be able to help you out.

Create a Christmas film advent calendar:

Now, the below assumes that you have physical DVDs and Blu-rays available, but you could also do this with streaming services. I cover that a little way down, don’t worry.

  1. At the beginning of the season—so, like, right now—wrap all your holiday DVDs and Blu-rays.
  2. Each night (or a couple of times a week), have someone pick a “gift” and open it. No swapsies for a different movie.
  3. If you expect you’ll run into an argument around who’s turn it is to open a gift, establish an arbitrary order upfront. Youngest to oldest, alphabetically by name, whatever.
  4. Dim the lights (grab the snacks) and enjoy!

It’s like a fresh new spin on the countdown to Christmas. An anti-arguing advent calendar, if you will.

But… I don’t have physical copies of these movies

If you don’t own actual copies of your favourite holiday movies, write down the movie titles and pick them out, one by one, from a large mug or bowl – or even a festive gift box.

The above approach can also be used for DVDs and Blu-Rays if you’re not a fan of wasting wrapping paper.

If you need inspiration for Christmas movies, check out this write up of the best films here.

More From Lifehacker Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.