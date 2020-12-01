The Best Ever Christmas Movies and the Right Way to Watch Them

It’s officially December, folks. That means two things: you’re allowed to bust out the holiday decorations (judgement-free) and it’s socially acceptable to begin making your way through your favourite holiday films.

Here at Lifehacker, we’re always looking for ways to make the lives of our readers that little bit easier (we’re just generous like that) so, I thought I’d put together a quick list of some solid Christmas movie choices as well as some information on where you can watch them.

If you want to take it a step further, I’d recommend making yourself one of these festive holiday cocktails to go along with your Christmas movie session. But that’s just me.

Here we go!

Home Alone 1 and 2:

Starting off with a two-for-one for ya. Home Alone (which is somehow THIRTY years old) and its sequel are a couple of the most iconic Christmas movies out there. There’s that third one too if you really wanna complete the set, but… eh.

Check them all out on Disney+.

Happiest Season:

This newbie starring Kristen Stewart is getting a great response so far. You can find it out at selected cinemas around Australia right now.

Elf:

This film has a serious cult following. If you haven’t seen it yet, make 2020 the year you sort that out.

Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Love Actually:

I LOVE this film (actually). It’s a bunch of awkward love stories that will either leave you giggling or will tear your heart into a million pieces (looking at you Emma Thompson).

Watch this baby on Stan.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation:

You can find disaster-filled Christmas comedy on Foxtel Go.

A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas:

I’ll let this Rotten Tomatoes write up sell this one for me:

“Still raunchy, still irreverent, and still hit-and-miss, this Harold & Kumar outing also has a Christmas miracle: The audience gets to see the sweeter side of the duo.”

Find it on Amazon Prime.

Bad Santa:

Crude and inappropriate – everything you want for the holidays.

Watch it on YouTube Movies.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey:

What? You don’t like to indulge in a kid’s movie every so often? This guy has a solid 92 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, so it’s likely to get you in the spirit.

Watch on Netflix.

Die Hard:

Watch this one on Amazon Prime then argue with everyone you know about whether or not it’s a Christmas movie.

The Nightmare Before Christmas:

This Tim Burton classic is available to watch on Disney+.

Undoubtedly, there are loads of films I’ve forgotten to include in this list so comment below to let us know which holiday films you’ll be watching this year. But if you’d like to keep reading, check out this list of Christmas movies available on Netflix for 2020.