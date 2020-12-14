Level Up Your Life

The Best Ways to Clean Grout

Most substances wipe off tile pretty easily, but getting the surrounding grout back to its original pearly white state is much harder. Because it is so narrow and coarse, scrubbing grout lines clean can be a hassle (unless you like spending hours hunched over with a toothbrush). Luckily, we have three methods to make cleaning grout a breeze.

Steam cleaner

As we have tested before, a handheld steam cleaner with a brush attachment does wonders for blasting dirt off of grout. Since the steamer will blast dirty water on the tiles below, make sure you go in with a top-to-bottom method, and be sure to wipe off all the dirty water as you clean.

Magic eraser

A Magic Eraser (generic name: melamine foam) is great at brightening grout. Just wet the eraser and squeeze out the extra water. Scrub along the grout and watch it make quick work of any gunk and grime.

Bleach gel

Squirt some toilet cleaning bleach gel along grout lines in your shower. Roll up a length of toilet paper into a long snake and carefully press it against the bleach. Let it sit one hour, then remove the toilet paper, rinse, and wipe dry.

