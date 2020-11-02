Here’s How You Can Score an iPhone for Just $259 This Week

If you’ve been looking to change phones but haven’t been in a financial position to invest in a new one, Coles’ latest announcement will definitely pique your interest.

From this Wednesday November 4th, Coles shoppers can pick up a recycled iPhone 7 during their weekly grocery shop. The supermarket giant has partnered with BOOST MOBILE, the world’s largest youth-focused telco brand to bring customers this offer.

The second-hand device has 32GB of storage and is priced at a promotional offering of $259 and a non-promotional price of $299. The phone features a 12MP back camera, 7MP selfie camera, fingerprint scanning and Siri smart assistant. Once purchased, the phone also comes with a $10 Boost Mobile SIM which connects to the Telstra 4G network. The device also comes with a 30-day satisfaction guarantee and 12-month warranty for peace of mind.

Buying a recycled, second hand phone is the perfect opportunity for customers to shop more sustainably and cost-effectively. Given the longevity of these devices, making the decision to have them refurbished gives them a new lease on life and is also a great way to give more consumers access to the smartphone space.

Before hitting shelves, the iPhone has undergone a rigorous 72-point inspection process to ensure the device is in excellent condition both functionally and aesthetically. All phones are Australian compliant, have been data-wiped and cross-checked against a national lost and stolen database.

“Coles has had a strong mobile phone offering for many years, and this partnership with Boost to offer quality refurbished smartphones is another great way we can deliver value for our customers in a more sustainable way,” said, Coles General Manager Non-Food, Jonathan Torr.

Boost Mobile are equally as excited about the partnership and the possibility for Australians to have greater accessibility to smartphones.

“The bundle comes with a $10 Boost Mobile introductory SIM, but savvy customers can then purchase a Boost Long Expiry recharge such as our $200 prepaid SIM, which will give them 100GB of data plus unlimited talk and text within Oz, to use over 12 months. That gives you an iPhone and 12 months of great service inclusions on Australia’s biggest network for $459” said Peter Adderton, founder of Boost Mobile.

Boost refurbished phones are available from this Wednesday, November 4 Coles supermarkets across NSW, SA, WA, NT and TAS. It will be available in VIC and QLD stores at a later date. Note: Offer is not available on Coles Online.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.