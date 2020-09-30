What Is Instagram’s ‘Vanish Mode’ And How Will It Change Your DMs?

Remember when we were all hyped up on the fact that Snapchat messages disappeared after 10 seconds? Well, Instagram has taken inspiration from the competing social media platform once again by introducing Vanish Mode – a feature that will allow users to send DMs that disappear from your chat history entirely.

How Do I Use Vanish Mode On Instagram DMs?

According to Bustle, you need to swipe up on your DM chat to enter Vanish Mode. Once both parties have done so, your screen will go black and a notification will pop up to let you know you’ve entered Vanish Mode.

Any message sent while in Vanish Mode will disappear once you exit the chat, and when you return to normal DMs, no history of messages will appear in your thread.

Instagram is working on “???? mode” where messages disappear It seems to be in an early barebone version but I tried my best to demonstrate how it might work pic.twitter.com/ZrUZZj0TWo — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) March 19, 2020

Is Vanish Mode Available In Australia?

Like any new Instagram feature, Vanish Mode will start testing in select countries and according to Bustle, “will roll out globally soon.” Keep regularly updating your app so you’re first in line when it drops in Australia.

What About Instagram’s Disappearing Messages?

It’s important to note that users have been able to access disappearing messages on Instagram since 2018. With this feature, you can select who you want to message, compose a photo, video or text, and specify how many times your message can be opened.

If the recipient screenshots a disappearing message on Instagram, the sender is notified. While it’s unclear whether Vanish Mode will offer the same transparency, this could be a significant difference between the two features.

Say ???? to new messaging features ???? Communication across our apps, features like watch together, selfie stickers, vanish mode, emoji reactions and more — these changes make it even easier to stay connected with friends and family. ✨https://t.co/kVGSeQB1Cf pic.twitter.com/7C5n2vdSEc — Instagram (@instagram) September 30, 2020

Other New Instagram Features

It was also recently announced that Instagram and Facebook Messenger would be merging. Gizmodo reports that “chat features from Messenger will become available to Instagram users, and folks on either service will be able to reach out to one another without needing to download a separate app.”

“People are communicating in private spaces now more than ever. More than a billion people already use Messenger as a place to share, hang out and express themselves with family and friends,” Facebook and Instagram heads Adam Mosseri and Stan Chudnovsky said in a statement.

“That’s why we’re connecting the Messenger and Instagram experience to bring some of the best Messenger features to Instagram — so you have access to the best messaging experience, no matter which app you use.”