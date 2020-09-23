What’s Coming to Netflix U.S. in October 2020

In the Before Times, when you could just, like, go see a movie in a theatre without first notifying your next of kin, October marked the start of Prestige Movie Season — that time of year when the studios released the movies they thought had the best chance of garnering outsized critical attention and awards. And even though movie theatres aren’t really a thing right now (or at least, they shouldn’t be) and the timing of Oscar season is all messed up, Netflix is treating this month like it still matters, dropping several “serious” films from big name filmmakers.

Editor’s Note: This article refers to content arriving on the U.S. version of Netflix. There will be some crossover with content coming to Australia, but for the rest you may need the use of a VPN service.

The timeliest and most high-profile is probably The Trial of the Chicago 7 (October 16) from writer/director Aaron Sorkin — creator of The West Wing and the screenwriter behind awards magnets like The Social Network, A Few Good Men, and Moneyball. The film explores the fallout from the protests during the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, during which demonstrators were arrested and later charged with inciting riots. (I dunno why this film might resonate today? Thinking emoji.)

The writer has been working on the project since 2006, with multiple directors in the mix over the years, including Steven Spielberg and Paul Greengrass. Sorkin took the reins himself after garnering good noticed for Molly’s Game, his 2017 feature-length debut. The impressive cast includes Sacha Baron Cohen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Mark Rylance, Michael Keaton, and probably a few women who will nod while men recite speeches at them. Here’s the trailer:

Also with keeping an eye on, re: awards season is Rebecca (Oct. 22), based on the novel by Daphne du Maurier and arguably a remake of the 1940 Alfred Hitchcock film, the suspense master’s only Best Picture Oscar winner. Directed by British filmmaker Ben Wheatley, the psychological thriller/romance stars Lily James, Armie Hammer, and Kristin Scott Thomas, and the trailer suggests it will be gorgeous to look at, if nothing else.

If you are seeking traditional October fare, there’s plenty of fresh material on offer for spooky season, including The Haunting of Bly Manor, writer/director Mike Flanagan’s followup to 2018’s The Haunting of Hill House; season two of the anthology haunted house series looks chilling af. I’m also intrigued by A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting, a horror comedy in the Ghostbusters vein (Ivan Reitman is a producer) starring Harry Potter’s Tom Felton and Pose’s Indya Moore; and Vampires vs. the Bronx, in which a group of teens defend their borough from blood-sucking invaders (there is no way this isn’t a gentrification allegory, right?)

Other streaming premieres of note: Season six of recent Emmy winner Schitt’s Creek; Social Distance, another in the recent string of fictional produced-in-and-about-quarantimes shows; and Song Exploder, an original series based on the popular anatomy-of-a-song podcast.

Here’s everything coming to and leaving Netflix in October.

Coming to Netflix in October 2020

Available Oct. 1

Bom Dia, Verônica / Good Morning, Verônica — Netflix Original

Carmen Sandiego: Season 3 — Netflix Family

Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood — Netflix Original

Pasal Kau / All Because of You — Netflix Film

The Worst Witch: Season 4 — Netflix Family

A.M.I.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

Along Came a Spider

Bakugan: Armoured Alliance: Season 2

Basic Instinct

Black ‘47

Cape Fear

Code Lyoko: Seasons 1-4

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

Employee of the Month

Enemy at the Gates

Evil: Season 1

Familiar Wife: Season 1

Fargo

Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate

Free State of Jones

Ghost Rider

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Gran Torino

Her

House of 1,000 Corpses

Human Nature

Hunt for the Wilderpeople

I’m Leaving Now

The Longest Yard (1974)

The Parkers: Seasons 1-5

The Pirates! Band of Misfits

Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire

The Prince & Me

Poseidon (2006)

The Outpost

Stranger than Fiction

Superman Returns

Sword Art Online: Alicization

Troy

The Unicorn: Season 1

WarGames

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

Yogi Bear

You Cannot Hide: Season 1

Available Oct. 2

Available Oct. 4

Colombiana

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet — Netflix Documentary

Available Oct. 6

Dolly Parton: Here I Am

Saturday Church

StarBeam: Halloween Hero — Netflix Family

Walk Away from Love

Available Oct. 7

Hubie Halloween — Netflix Film

Schitt’s Creek: Season 6

To the Lake — Netflix Original

Available Oct. 9

Available Oct. 12

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 3 — Netflix Family

Available Oct. 13

The Cabin with Bert Kreischer — Netflix Comedy Special

Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef — Netflix Family

Available Oct. 14

Alice Junior

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky — Netflix Documentary

Moneyball

Available Oct. 15

A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting — Netflix Film

Batman: The Killing Joke

Half & Half: Seasons 1-4

Love Like the Falling Rain — Netflix Film

One on One: Seasons 1-5

Power Rangers Beast Morphers: Season 2, Part 1

Rooting for Roona — Netflix Documentary

Social Distance — Netflix Original

Available Oct. 16

Available Oct. 18

ParaNorman

Available Oct. 19

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2 — Netflix Documentary

Available Oct. 20

Carol

The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection — Netflix Family

Available Oct. 21

Available Oct. 22

Bending the Arc

Cadaver — Netflix Film

The Hummingbird Project

Yes, God, Yes

Available Oct. 23

Barbarians — Netflix Original

Move — Netflix Original

Over the Moon — Netflix Film

Perdida — Netflix Original

The Queen’s Gambit — Netflix Original

Available Oct. 27

Available Oct. 28

Holidate — Netflix Film

Metallica Through The Never

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight — Netflix Film

Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb — Netflix Documentary

Available Oct. 30

Available Oct. 31

The 12th Man

Available in October (No date announced)

ARASHI’s Diary -Voyage- ep 13 & 14 — Netflix Documentary

Brave Blue World

Start-Up — Netflix Original

Leaving Netflix in October 2020

Leaving Oct. 1

Emelie

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Sleeping with Other People

Leaving Oct. 2

Cult of Chucky

Truth or Dare

Leaving Oct. 6

The Water Diviner

Leaving Oct. 7

The Last Airbender

Leaving Oct. 17

The Green Hornet

Leaving Oct. 19

Paper Year

Leaving Oct. 22

While We’re Young

Leaving Oct. 26

Battle: Los Angeles

Leaving Oct. 30

Kristy

Leaving Oct. 31