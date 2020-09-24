Use These Sites for Real-Time COVID Travel Restrictions

Let’s first acknowledge that if you don’t have to travel right now, you should definitely stay home. But if you absolutely must travel, it’s important to have up-to-date information about what’s going on with COVID-19 at your planned destination.

This can be confusing, as the pandemic situation and related travel restrictions seem to change almost day to day — but there are tools out there that show real-time info on risks, restrictions, and requirements for both domestic and international travel. Here are a few options.

DragonSlayer

DragonSlayer is a subscription-based service primarily for travel agents, but it’s also available to the general public. It scans for actual real-time updates on COVID-19 restrictions in 124 countries, and it gives each location a colour-coded score based on an individual risk tolerance survey.

The service has a free 14-day trial, after which it’ll set you back around $14 per month. But if you’re travelling at the last minute, this may be worth it. Android users can find a standalone app in the Google Play store, while iOS users are currently restricted to a browser version.

TravelVitals database

TravelVitals is a searchable web database from American Express Global Business Travel. You can narrow down by specific travel factors, including location, airline, rail station, or hotel name. You’ll get a long list of relevant information, from entry restrictions to mask requirements to what a company is doing with its rewards program.

Search results also show the last date verified, so you’ll know that the information you’re reading is current. A few quick searches on our end showed same-day verification dates.

IATA interactive map

The International Air Transport Association maintains a colour-coded global map with COVID-19 entry restrictions by country. The interface is pretty simple: simply click on the country and read the pop-up, which also shows you the last date information for that country was published.

IATA notes that the map is updated frequently, but it may not actually be real-time.