How To Make An Alcoholic Slushy In A Soup Container

I make a cocktail every Friday morning, not because I need one, but because my job demands it. (I live on the west coast you see; getting a cocktail column up by 3 p.m. in New York means the photo shoot has to happen before noon Pacific time.) I always take a sip (or three) to verify I like the drink, then stick the rest in the freezer to consume once the workday is done.

When I did this with last week’s Capri Sun and rum concoction, I was pleased (but not surprised) to find that a few hours in the freezer had turned it into a boozy slushy. It tasted good, but the formation of ice crystals meant that the remaining liquid was mostly alcohol. I added a little simple syrup to temper the burn, then returned it to the freezer for another hour.

After that, it was perfect, so I knew I had to scale it up. Luckily, a single Capri Sun pouch remained—the perfect amount for two servings of slush. You can switch out Capri Sun for another juice drink or fruit punch, and play around with the ethanol level, keeping in mind it will change the flavour profile. To make a boozy, frosty slushy, you will need:

1 pouch juice concentrate

120mL pineapple rum (or another delicious booze of a similar ABV)

30mL lime juice

15mL simple syrup

Add everything to a soup container and pop it in the freezer. After about three hours, give it a stir with a fork to help ice crystals form, and take a little taste. Add another splash of simple or squeeze of lime if you desire, then pop it back in for another hour or two, depending on how efficient your freezer is. Give it a final stir with a fork and serve in fancy coup glasses with spoons and/or straws.