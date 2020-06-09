How To Keep Your WhatsApp Number Out Of Google Search Results

11 Unexpected Household Items You Really Shouldn't Be Recycling

Count Macronutrients Instead Of Kilojoules For Better Diet Success

How To Make An Alcoholic Slushy In A Soup Container

Photo: Claire Lower

I make a cocktail every Friday morning, not because I need one, but because my job demands it. (I live on the west coast you see; getting a cocktail column up by 3 p.m. in New York means the photo shoot has to happen before noon Pacific time.) I always take a sip (or three) to verify I like the drink, then stick the rest in the freezer to consume once the workday is done.

When I did this with last week’s Capri Sun and rum concoction, I was pleased (but not surprised) to find that a few hours in the freezer had turned it into a boozy slushy. It tasted good, but the formation of ice crystals meant that the remaining liquid was mostly alcohol. I added a little simple syrup to temper the burn, then returned it to the freezer for another hour.

After that, it was perfect, so I knew I had to scale it up. Luckily, a single Capri Sun pouch remained—the perfect amount for two servings of slush. You can switch out Capri Sun for another juice drink or fruit punch, and play around with the ethanol level, keeping in mind it will change the flavour profile. To make a boozy, frosty slushy, you will need:

  • 1 pouch juice concentrate

  • 120mL pineapple rum (or another delicious booze of a similar ABV)

  • 30mL lime juice

  • 15mL simple syrup

Add everything to a soup container and pop it in the freezer. After about three hours, give it a stir with a fork to help ice crystals form, and take a little taste. Add another splash of simple or squeeze of lime if you desire, then pop it back in for another hour or two, depending on how efficient your freezer is. Give it a final stir with a fork and serve in fancy coup glasses with spoons and/or straws.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

data-security feature whatsapp

How To Keep Your WhatsApp Number Out Of Google Search Results

If you use WhatsApp’s Click to Chat feature, your phone number may be showing up in Google search results.
nasa space virtual-travel

Virtually Visit The International Space Station

After several months of social distancing and staying home, a lot of people are experiencing major wanderlust. And given that we’re still involved in a global pandemic, taking a break from Earth may seem especially tempting. Though we’re not quite there when it comes to space tourism, we can at least get a glimpse of what life is like in orbit, thanks to a virtual tour of the International Space Station (ISS).

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles