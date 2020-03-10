Every Australian Airline's Policy For Changing Coronavirus Affected Flights

Is It Legal To Drive With Thongs On In Australia?

How To Break Up With Google

Why Even Optimists Should Embrace Their Pessimistic Side

Image: Getty Images

Setting goals and working to achieve them is an inherently optimistic exercise: You want more and better, and you believe that you have what it takes to do the work and reap the rewards. But sometimes showing your pessimistic side can help you achieve your goals faster.

As Art Markman writes for Fast Company, planning is a crucial component of achieving any objective. You should have specific steps and tasks in mind that you need to accomplish along the path to your goal. And your pessimism can help you with that.

How so? Well, Markman writes,

Next time you are contemplating an important goal (of your own or someone else’s), release that pessimist and let it run wild. Find all of the things that will go wrong. After all, if you really do try to achieve this goal, the obstacles really are likely to be out there.﻿

Once you’ve thought through all the potential hurdles you’ll run into, you can plan to circumvent them.

But don’t start planning for just any potential obstacle. You should embrace your pessimism, yes, but still be realistic. Markman writes that the first step is to go through your obstacles and cross off the ones that aren’t likely to occur so that they don’t take up your time and mental energy.

Then, “think about the ones that could have the biggest negative impact on your goals — particularly if there is a substantial chance that they are out there. Those are the ones to address first.” What can you do to overcome these obstacles?

No one likes a pessimist, but sometimes they’re best suited for the job. So embrace it, and use it to your advantage.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au driving headphones is-it-legal laws music video-feature

Is It Legal To Drive While Wearing Headphones?

Listening to music and podcasts is really the only thing that makes long-distance driving tolerable. Unfortunately, using the car stereo isn't always an option. Perhaps the speakers are busted, or the person in the passenger seat hates your taste in music. In these situations, the obvious solution is to don a pair headphones. But is this actually legal?
au cars infographics parking road-worrier

How To Reverse Park Your Car Like A Pro [Infographic]

Some drivers reverse parallel park their cars without even thinking about it. For the rest of us, it's a prolonged nightmare where every turn of the wheel does the opposite of what you were expecting. Meanwhile, multiple bystanders are watching your attempts in a mixture of amusement and pity. Fun times. Fortunately, it's possible to correct your shocking parking antics by following a few simple tips. This infographic explains how to pull off three types of parking on your first attempt, every time.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles