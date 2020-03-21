Tell Us Your Working-From-Home Tech Issues

The Biggest Mistake People Make When Buying A New Car

Since we’re all stuck—or will soon be stuck—in our homes and apartments for the foreseeable future, I’m going to expand Lifehacker’s tech-advice column, Tech 911, to a full week next week. From March 23 to March 27, I’m going to answer one question each day that’s related to some issue you’re having with your work-from-home setup.

It can be anything: shoddy wifi, a computer that’s acting up (or not powering on), problems with a service, requests for app recommendations, stress over an accidentally deleted file, anything. If something is annoying you about working from home, or you have no idea how to get started with some aspect of it, tell me. Post your questions in the comments of this post or shoot me an email at [email protected]. 

Heck, we can even talk tech etiquette. Do you need some help figuring out how to manage your house’s bandwidth between four people? What about the soon-to-be-soaring power bill you’re all going to get from running your desktops 24 hours a day? Give me your problems and I will do my very best to provide solutions. We’ll get through this together; I know we will. If not, at least I can give you some great, free games to pass the time—or whatever else you’re looking for.

I’m working from home right now—I always work from home for Lifehacker, and I had been working from home before that, for years. It’s an adjustment, for sure, and it can come with a whole assortment of technological troubles and things you didn’t think you needed to know but now have to deal with. For example, why is your speed so slow when trying to download work files? Do you need a new work laptop? A new wireless router? A new cable modem? A better internet plan? Is your work’s VPN acting up? Et cetera.

Let me help you.

