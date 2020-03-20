How Are You Surviving Being At Home With The Kids?

Photo: Shutterstock

I woke up this morning genuinely confused about what day it was. It was either Wednesday or Thursday, I was pretty sure about that. For as long as the week has felt, it should be Saturday, but nowadays, Saturdays are going to resemble Mondays, so does it even matter what day it is? It’s definitely Thursday (Friday?).

I know I’m not alone. Lots of you have kids out of school and are working from home or otherwise doing your damndest to socially distance yourself from others as much as possible. In my home, it has gone surprisingly well. So far.

My son is on a schedule that he seems to like and we’re playing a lot of board games and taking a lot of walks. We’re trying to take advantage of the avalanche of free educational content that is being offered online right now. And we’re finally watching movies and reading books we never really had time for before because of basketball or karate or whatever else we used to go out and do.

But right now it’s still a bit of a novelty. And that novelty is going to wear off. The “I’m not sure how long I can actually do this” thoughts have begun creeping into the back of my mind, even though I recognise that it doesn’t really matter how long I think I can do it; I’m going to have to do it, regardless.

This is where we have to get creative and learn from each other. What works this week might not work next week. So, if you’re weathering this coronavirus storm from home, how are you doing it? What has worked—or what have you discovered really doesn’t work?

Are you adhering to a super strict schedule, or is more of a flexible routine your ally right now? If you have two parents at home, how are you dividing up the working and parenting time? If you’re doing it on your own, how, for god’s sake, are you doing it? If you’re still working out in the world, how are you managing child care? Have you stepped up your parenting game or have you completely lowered your standards?

Tell us in the comments: How are you surviving being at home all day, every day, with the kids?