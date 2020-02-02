Celebrate Lifehacker's 15th Birthday With This Chartreuse Cocktail

Photo: Claire Lower

Today is Lifehacker’s 15th birthday. If the site were human, that wouldn’t be old enough to enjoy a cocktail, but 15 years on the internet translates to roughly 37 human years, so I think we’re good.

Yes, this means Lifehacker is an Aquarius—not a Virgo or Capricorn as I would have guessed—but this actually makes a lot of sense. Not only are we always questioning the old ways, we actively strive to make the world better, which is the main motivation of the sign. (Aquariuses are good, actually.)

Anyway. We are celebrating this glorious day with something strong and green, because our logo is green and our opinions are strongly worded. With a bright, verdant hue (thanks to a buttload of herbs) and an ABV of 55%, green Chartreuse is the perfect spirit for the occasion.

It also tastes very good. No one knows exactly what goes into a bottle of Chartreuse—because monks are very secretive about such things—but we do know that it’s a lot of plant parts and flowers, and that those plant parts and flowers create a wonderfully botanical liqueur that can be enjoyed all on its own or in a cocktail. Obviously we are making a (simple) cocktail, with a little citrus and ginger to highlight—not distract from!—the herbaceous, plant-y goodness. To make it, you will need:

45ml green Chartreuse

15ml lemon juice (Meyer lemon if possible)

60ml good ginger beer

Add the first two ingredients to a shaking tin and shake to chill. Strain into your most celebratory cocktail glass and top with ginger beer. Garnish with a birthday candle and toast to us, your favourite website.