Build This DIY Hammock Wall Mount and Bring Summer Indoors

Relaxing in a hammock is the picture of summer. Bring this leisurely pursuit indoors by making these simple, stylish, hammock wall mounts.
Hammocks need two anchor points, whether it be a tree or something else. With some basic woodworking you can build two wall mounts that will support your hammock of choice (and your weight.) You'll need a router with a chamfer bit, a drill/driver and a jigsaw.
Source some hardwood like oak, some 7.6cm deck screws, and a 0.32cm steel rod. After you've cut, sanded and finished your mounts, make sure to locate the wall studs that you'll be attaching them to.
Keep your hammock up full-time or bring it out for a summer nap. Either way you'll have a fun new space to relax in. Follow the link below for the plans and full set of instructions. We recommend using a proper steel rod instead of the cut screw lengths he uses.
Indoor Hammock Wall Mount [Instructables]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink