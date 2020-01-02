The Best Tiny Hacks Of 2019

Photo: Getty Images

Tiny hacks may feel small, but they can change your life in big ways. Here are the best little life hacks we published in 2019.

You know what feels really good? Underwear that covers your entire arse and you can comfortably wear throughout the day. You know what does not feel good? Ruffles, buttons, clasps, most thongs, underwear that’s shrunken a bit too much in the dryer, etc.

Wadded up foil, along with hot water, is rough enough to scrape off stuck on food, but not so abrasive that it will strip off all of your seasoning.﻿

When we upgraded from a queen to a king sized bed, I kept my queen sized comforter. It lays perfectly across the bed without hanging over the edge, and at night it belongs only to me. (My husband prefers a light blanket or a sheet.)

Our museum-going styles showed that we were fundamentally incompatible: one of us was fun (if flighty and impatient) and the other one was awful (if intense and deep).

A Starbucks tall is 354mL; grande is 473mL; venti is 591mL. (The trenta — only available overseas — is 916mL.) You should order none of these. What you should order is a “short.”

Being a fashion coward will save you endless wasted hours—and hundreds, if not thousands of wasted dollars—on clothes you never actually liked in the first place.

If your child has grown out of bibs, and you don’t want to tuck a napkin in his shirt because there’s an 87% chance it will slip out or get soaked through, try this.

After you’ve successfully covered your first corner, move to the diagonal corner for your second attempt. Fitting the diagonal corner isn’t going to cause the first one to pop free.﻿

Check your hours worked, deductions for taxes and benefits, and other notations like accrued vacation time. The more you’re familiar with that’s normal on your paycheck, the better you’ll be equipped to call out discrepancies if they pop up.﻿

Tell your kids they can do whatever they’re doing seven (or more) times.﻿

Get it for just a month when you’re moving and know you’ll need lots of small odds and ends that are often hard to find at stores. Get it for a month when your car is in the shop and getting to the store is harder. Get it for a month when you order holiday gifts! And then cancel it when you don’t need it anymore.﻿

Who could go a day without putting this savoury spread on bread, toast, savoury biscuits or crackers, and other similar baked products?

