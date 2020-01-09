Netflix Is Deleting More Movies And TV Shows: Here's The List

There's A New Way To Calculate Dog Years

How To Spot Fake News On Social Media

How To Sew Pouches For Injured Australian Wildlife

Image: Getty

Australia's bushfire crisis has devastated local wildlife populations, with an estimated one billion animals being wiped out by the fires. Millions more are in need of dire assistance, and you can help out - it's as simple as cracking out a needle and thread.

The Animal Rescue Collective Craft Guild (ARCCG) is a charity group that provides handcrafted materials to animal rescue organisations like pouches, wraps and nests. To help the animals devastated by the Australian bushfire crisis, the ARCCG has provided a range of official patterns for these items that can easily be made at home.

They've been helpfully collated by craft supplier Spotlight if you'd like to join in the effort.

Rescue organisation WIRES NSW recommends that all pouches are made from eight-ply pure wool or 100% cotton, which you can source from your local craft store, like Spotlight or Lincraft.

The patterns themselves are easy to learn, with simple sewing options as well as complex crochet patterns for more experienced crafters. With a range of patterns for bats, birds, joeys, wallabies and other wildlife, there's something here for even the least experienced craftmakers - and anything you can contribute helps.

Spotlight has encouraged people interested in donating to head to their local stores for information about drop off points, and donations can also be co-ordinated via the ARCCG's Facebook page. These donations will help rescue organisations across Australia nurse impacted animals back to health.

The Animal Response To Bushfires Is Astounding

Have you ever wondered how our native wildlife manage to stay alive when an inferno is ripping through their homes, and afterwards when there is little to eat and nowhere to hide? The answer is adaptation and old-fashioned ingenuity.

Read more

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au fears pests science spiders

Huntsman Spiders Are Great (No, Really)

You’re driving along and you open the sun visor. You’re cleaning at home and bump a painting hanging on the wall. Suddenly, out runs a huge, hairy spider. Australia’s huntsman spiders are the stuff of myths and nightmares. But these are also the most interesting of their family, and deserve their place in the pantheon of Australian wildlife.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles