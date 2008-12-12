Will The Smart Phone Kill The Netbook?

Over at Hyrdapinion, guest columnist and tech journalist Alex Kidman (yep, he's my brother) argues that rises in netbook prices coupled with a relative lack of innovation and the annoying Microsoft-imposed 1GB memory limit on XP netbooks mean that the prospect of a relatively cheap minimalist PC isn't as appealing as it was a year ago, and that well equipped smart phones may dampen any further growth in the netbook space. Unlike Alex, I have no issue with writing columns using a BlackBerry, so this is a scenario I can quite easily imagine coming a about. Do you think the netbook revolution has lost momentum? Share your thoughts in the comments.