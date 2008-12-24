Download Free Computer-Generated Christmas MP3s

Load up your iTunes playlist with some holiday cheer but save a few bucks in the process with almost 20 classic holiday recordings that are available as a free download from the Garritan music community. The Garritan Community Christmas album includes tunes from Oh Holy Night to Auld Lang Syne. Even more interesting is how they were recorded:

A community of musicians from all over the world met on the Garritan community forum and agreed to submit their own recordings of holiday music, to be freely distributed. Each of these orchestral recordings were made not with large live orchestras in vast recording studios at huge expense, but rather were created by a single person working on their own desktop or laptop computer. What they have in common is the use of Garritan libraries representing software musical instruments based on samples of real instruments.

Preview the tunes on-site before you download, then grab the entire album (with art) to add to your collection for free.