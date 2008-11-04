Encyclopedia is an offline Wikipedia reader for your iPhone or iPod touch—which means that after you install it, it downloads a hefty 2GB of data to your iPhone for offline searching and viewing. Encyclopedia costs $US8 from the App Store, but you can get an early version for free with wikipedia-iphone if you're jailbroken. Don't plan on going offline? Try previously mentioned Wikipanion. Thanks Jim!
Encyclopedia Puts The Entirety Of Wikipedia On Your iPhone
