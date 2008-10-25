New Wikipedia DVD Available On BitTorrent

Wikipedia school edition is an offline DVD version of Wikipedia by SOS Children's Villages (a charity for orphans) filled with "checked content" from the user-edited online encyclopedia. The 2.9GB download is available only via BitTorrent, and to top it off, here's a quote you don't hear every day: "It helps our charity if you keep µTorrent running after your download is finished."
