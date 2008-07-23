Google Maps Adds Walking Directions

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Google Maps wants to help you get where you're going on foot with a new option to switch your step-by-step driving directions to walking directions. The main difference between walking and driving directions appears to be time estimates, with Google estimating your walking pace at about 19 minutes per mile. The walking directions appear to deviate from driving directions at times, though from trying it in my neighbourhood I can't pinpoint why it's changing for the walking route. The other main difference is the ominous warning that I should "use caution when walking in unfamiliar areas." Thanks for the dose of fear, Google. (I guess the same doesn't apply to driving?) We'd heard some users were seeing walking directions rolled out a few weeks ago, but it looks like Google has recently unveiled the feature to all users (and yep, it works for Australia too).

Google Maps [via Search Engine Roundtable]

