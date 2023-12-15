How to Search Pinterest Without Being Badgered to Log In

Pinterest is hands down one of the best websites for sparking creative ideas. Unfortunately, Pinterest also puts up a major roadblock to your research: It constantly asks you to sign in or make an account before you can browse the various pins.

Luckily, there are a few secret ways to get around Pinterest’s incessant nagging to create an account, making it much easier to searching the website without one.

Search using “site:pinterest.com”

Perhaps one of the most useful ways to search any website is to use Google’s built-in site search. To do this, you’ll need to head to the Google search page, then type in the keyword you’re looking for and follow it up with site:pinterest.com.

For example, if you’re looking for inspiration on kitchen remodels, you can head to Google and type in “kitchen designs site:pinterest.com,” and it will pull up a bunch of results from Pinterest with that keyword. The only downside to this method is that Pinterest will still bug you to log in when you’re visiting the site, but you can close out of the window and look at the pin without much interference. Pro tip: This search tip works with any site. Try looking for something on our site using site:lifehacker.com.

Use a third-party browser extension

It seems like there’s an audience out there that want to be able to use Pinterest without having to log in. As such, developers have created browser extensions to help with that task.

While there are no extensions for Chrome in this space, the Mozilla Firefox extension store has one called Pinterest Guest. It removes the popup and makes browsing Pinterest easier without having to log in. To use it, you’ll need to download Pinterest Guest and activate it in the browser. From there, it’s as simple as browsing Pinterest, clicking the pin in the extension bar, and taking advantage of all the Pinterest pins you can find.

Use Pinterest’s explore page

Despite how incessant Pinterest can be about logging in to view pins, you can actually explore Pinterest without an account if you head over to the website’s Explore page.

Typically when you travel to Pinterest, it automatically takes you to the landing page, which asks you to log in. However, if you go to Pinterest and then click the Explore option near the top, it’ll actually take you to the Explore page, where you can search for specific keywords, see what is trending, and even browse the different categories and topics that the website offers.