Gran Turismo 7 Update Adds Four-Player Splitscreen Mode

Gran Turismo 7’s upcoming 1.40 update is adding new cars, a snowy racetrack, and four-player splitscreen support, letting folks race each other on the couch like it’s the ‘90s all over again.

The latest installment in Sony’s long-running racing simulator series, Gran Turismo 7 (see on Amazon), was released on PlayStation 4 and 5 in March 2022. While many praised the game’s visuals and driving physics, a lot of complaints were levied against GT7’s grindy progression and always-online requirements. When the game launched it was almost impossible to play GT7, even its single-player modes, due to slammed servers. Since then, the game has received updates that have helped lessen the grind, increasing the rewards players receive, and adding new events. And now the game’s next, big free update is improving the already existing split-screen mode.

Announced on November 1 in a blog post on the official Gran Turismo site, GT7’s 1.40 update is coming to PS4 and PS5 on November 2. The update is adding a lot to the game, but something that caught my eye was the addition of a four-player split-screen option.

As mentioned, GT7 did ship with a two-player splitscreen mode, but fans found it limited and complained about its lack of features. In the 1.40 update, this mode is being expanded, letting players race with up to three other people on one TV on PS5. Selecting which car you want to drive will be easier in the updated splitscreen mode, too.

The return of four-player splitscreen gaming

This update caught my eye because it feels like more and more, video games have left behind four- or even two-player splitscreen modes. I understand that from a technical perspective, splitscreen gaming is tricky, as the console now has to render up to four different screens at once at a steady framerate. As a result, it’s become less common for games to include any kind of splitscreen options. Seeing GT7 reverse course on this shift was a nice surprise.

It’s also interesting that shortly after Forza Motorsport (not 8) launched on Xbox without splitscreen support, GT7 gets expanded splitscreen options in a free update. Hmmm. Maybe the new Forza will get a similar update in the future. One can hope. Sure, many people prefer playing online, but having the option to locally play against your friends on a single couch is still something worth including, and a very different experience compared to network play.

Seven new cars are also being added to GT7 as part of this upcoming update. Here are the new automobiles coming to GT7 in update 1.40.

Dodge Charger R/T 426 Hemi ‘68

Dodge Challenger SRT Demon ‘18

Lexus LFA ‘10

Mercedes-Benz 190 E 2.5-16 Evolution II ‘91

NISMO 400R ‘95

Porsche 911 GT3 RS (992) ‘22

Tesla Model 3 Performance ‘23

Other things being added in this update include new weekly challenges, license tests, new collection menus, a snow-covered new track, and a fresh opening cinematic.

Lead Image: Sony