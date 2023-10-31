How to Get Back Into Exercise When You Really Can’t be Bothered



Whether you are a seasoned triathlete or daily dog walker, we’ve all got goals when it comes to the world of exercise. But it’s getting to that time of year when life starts getting in the way, and there’s barely enough time to think. We’re diving into some of the best ways to get those runners on when your motivation seems to be fading away.



There’s no question that exercise makes you feel good, endorphins run wild and the fresh air gets in your lungs. It’s arguably one of the most rewarding experiences out there.

Workout Indoors



With the weather getting a little more on the spicy end, you wouldn’t be blamed for wanting to stay indoors, under the aircon (or out of the unseasonable rain). No matter if you live in a one bedder or with your parents in their mansion, you can find some home-friendly workout gear to make any place an exercise space. You can grab some equipment at rebel, such as hand weights, yoga mats, or even boxing gear.

Get a Cheer Squad



For a lot of people, their drive comes from others, whether that’s getting cheered on during a marathon, seeing your favourite athlete play IRL or even meeting your idol. Or even call up a mate and train with them!

Enter a Competition



One of the best ways to make your exercise goals a reality is to set an event deadline for yourself. Whether it’s a pentathlon or a charity fun run, entering yourself into an achievable competition is the way to go. Best of all, they are usually months away, so you can start training tomorrow.

Get a Good Sleep



If you’re the type of person whose fitness goals have slipped because of poor sleeping habits, you’re not alone. But just imagine waking up refreshed and feeling ready to run to the café. There’s a bunch of weighted blankets, bluetooth headphones and eyemasks around to make sure you get your good night’s sleep. They say that’s the key to feeling energetic.



Image Credit: iStock

