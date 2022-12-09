Don’t Use This Viral TikTok Hack to Fix Window Condensation

Hacks can be great. We’ve had a whole website dedicated to them for over 15 years, after all. But sometimes, they can be ill-advised or even dangerous, whether because they’ll mess up your toilet or cause a fire. Sometimes, the best way to do things is the old-fashioned way, and that’s the case with a recent viral tip about keeping condensation off your windows in the winter.

Don’t listen to the hack hype on this one. Let’s go over how to really keep your windows clear this season.

What is the new viral hack?

The hack can be found on, where else, TikTok, It recommends covering the interior of all your windows in dish soap or cleaning solution to keep them free of water droplets. According to Express, this does work — but it comes at a price: Those droplets will go somewhere, and they might end up on porous surfaces around your home. Is it worth trading wet windows for water stains on your walls or, worse, mould?

What’s a better way to battle winter window condensation?

Express instead recommends using a dehumidifier in any affected rooms to balance out the moisture in the air, and that’s a great place to start that doesn’t involve coating your windows in a film of dish soap.

Manufacturer Stanek Windows also suggests turning your humidifier down, turning on a fan when you cook or shower, and keeping your ceiling fan running, even when it’s cold out. If the windows are getting really foggy, open them to release warm, moist air into the outdoors. If the problem persists, consider adding weather stripping to the windows or installing temporary cling wrap insulation. Also, move your plants away from the windows, as they release moisture into the air.

To combat condensation on the outside of your windows, use Rain X or another windshield protectant.

Most importantly, wipe away any moisture you do see every day to keep it from sinking into the wood around your windows and causing a musty smell or mould growth.