Three Cheap, Simple Ways to Make a No-Sew Christmas Tree Skirt

Getting the tree just right for Christmas can be a satisfying project. Using a tree skirt will help to hide the tree stand and give your tree a finished look. A skirt can also help cut down on some of the cleanup if you have a natural tree by catching some of the needles. But finding a tree skirt that fits your particular style at a good price can be tricky. Luckily there are some good ways to make and customise your tree skirt without doing any sewing.

The tablecloth method

The simplest of the no sew methods is to find a round tablecloth that you like and make a few modifications. Any round tablecloth that is a good size for the base of your tree will work. To make a tablecloth into a tree skirt, cut a slit to the centre so that it can wrap around the base of your tree. To make your cut, fold your cloth in half once and then again so it’s a quarter of its original size and in a pie slice shape. Use fabric scissors to cut along one fold from the edge of the cloth to the point of your pie slice. Once the slit is cut, your cloth will wrap around your tree base. If the fabric that your tablecloth is made from is a woven material like flannel or cotton, you might need to finish the edges of the cut to keep it from unravelling. Use some fray-check to seal the edges, or you can use fabric glue to attach some bias tape to the edge.

The felt method

To make a skirt that requires a little more cutting and customisation, you can use felt to cut a layered skirt. Since felt is a pressed fabric it won’t unravel at the edges, so you don’t need to hem it. Start with a wide enough section of felt to cover the base of your tree in two contrasting colours. Fold both squares of fabric into quarters and mark the point of the inside of each fold with a safety pin. Open up the fabric and lay it flat to cut it into circles. Starting at the safety pin, hold a string tied or taped to a fabric marker at the centre of your felt on the safety pin with the other end to the edge of your intended circle. Using the string like a compass, mark the curved edge.

If you can’t reach because the fabric is too wide, you might need a helper to hold the middle for you. Then, cut your circles out of both pieces. In the colour you want to be the top, you can fold it into quarters and make a snowflake-like pattern with your fabric marker on the top. Cut out the pattern and cut a slit in each circle so that they can wrap around your tree. If it’s too difficult to cut all four layers of your pattern at once, cut one quarter, refold, and trace the pattern through as needed to transfer it to each layer as you go.

The tulle method

Using tulle as a tree skirt can add a fluffy, magical base to your tree without requiring any sewing. You’ll need a length of ribbon and about 8 times as much tulle as the area under a tree. Eight to ten yards should be enough. You can use all one colour of tulle or alternating strips of different colours to your taste. Beginning with 10 to 12 inch strips, fold each strip in half so that the ends are even. Loop each strip around the ribbon and pull the ends through the loop to attach it to the ribbon until you have a very full ruffle. Then, tie your ribbon around the base of your tree and pull the tulle out around the tree in a circle for a tutu-inspired skirt.