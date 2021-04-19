Get Three Free Adventure Games From Epic This Week

Epic Games Store customers who have played down their piles of shame can build them back up by grabbing a trio of acclaimed indie adventure games for free this week.

First is Deponia: The Complete Journey, which collects the games Deponia, Chaos on Deponia, and Good-Bye Deponia into a single release. Players take on the role of Rufus as he tries to escape the trash planet Deponia with his unrequited love interest, Goal (a bit on the nose, there, folks). This sci-fi point-and-click adventure series is well-regarded for its humorous dialog and challenging puzzle design, and will appeal to anyone who loved the old LucasArts PC adventure games.

According to the game’s Epic Store Page, the collection includes all three games with new in-game menus and maps and expanded soundtracks, plus tons of bonus content like developer commentary, making-of videos, help guides, and more that make Deponia: The Complete Journey worth grabbing even if you’ve completed the series already.

Next is The First Tree, a 3D exploration game where you traverse brightly-coloured forests as a lone fox. There’s more to the story, but I don’t want to spoil it. It’s a quick playthrough; you can experience the entire thing in less than an hour.

What’s most impressive about the game is it was made by just one person, David Wehle. Wehle documents his solo development efforts on his YouTube channel, which I recommend checking out if you enjoy The First Tree.

Finally, we have another point-and-click adventure game: The Pillars of the Earth, based on Ken Follett’s best-selling historical fiction novel of the same name.

If you’re unfamiliar with the source material, The Pillars of the Earth is set in Kingsbridge, England during “The Anarchy” civil war that lasted from 1135 to 1153 AD — an era rife with political conspiracies and social upheaval.

The game moves between three playable characters: Philip, the local monk; a noblewoman named Aliena; and a young boy named Jack. According to the Epic Games Store description, the game retells the story in a “new interactive way” that lets players “change events from the novel and influence the fates of its characters.”

All three games are free to download through April 22. To add the games to your library, visit their store pages in the Epic Games Store app and click “Get.”

