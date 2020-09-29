Should You Open a Bottle by Hitting It With a Knife?

Have you ever gone to the fridge to help yourself to a frosty beverage in a glass bottle, only to find that you misplaced your trusty bottle opener? Well, as with most things these days, TikTok has you covered.

A recent trend on the video app shows users tapping bottles with a butter knife in a specific rhythm, ending with the top of the bottle (and cap) lobbing right off. Apparently all you have to do is tap the body of the bottle twice, then the neck, then firmly swing at the cap and you will saber it off like a bottle of Dom.

Since this seemed like a recipe for broken glass everywhere, including in your drink, we decided to test the #openbottlechallenge. We sometimes shoot these videos early in the day, so instead of beer I opted for ginger beer, while Jordan went with a delightfully pink raspberry lemonade.

But even if this hack obliterated the bottle cap, is it still the easiest, safest way to open up a bottle without a normal opener? Check out the video below to find out.