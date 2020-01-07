These Airlines Had The Fewest On-Time Arrivals In 2019

Photo: Robert Cicchetti, Shutterstock

If you’re flying Frontier or JetBlue in the U.S. in the near future, don’t be surprised if your flight doesn’t exactly arrive on time. Cirium, a data collection agency that tracked over 5.6 million flights last year, ranked all North American airlines based on their on-time arrivals. The report found Frontier and JetBlue were the single worst airlines at getting travellers to their destinations on time.

Just 74.4 per cent of Frontier flights and 74.8 per cent of JetBlue flights successfully arrived on time in 2019. Meanwhile, Delta and Alaska Airlines ranked the best, with 85.69 per cent and 82.01 per cent of all flights making it to the gate on time.

Cirium also looked at on-time arrivals for airlines across the globe and Delta came in at number three (and was the only U.S. airline to nab a spot on the top); Aeroflot, a Russian airline, was the single most punctual airline in 2019, narrowly beating Delta and Air Nippon Airways with 86.68 of its flights arriving on time.

Here’s another important factor, though: When a Delta flight is delayed, expect it to be very delayed. While Delta has the best on-time performance, the average delay for flights was 58 minutes, as compared to Alaska at just half an hour. (JetBlue’s average delay was a whopping 75 minutes.) Airlines are known for padding their flight times in case of delays, so while Delta might get you to your destination on time, you still might experience some delay in departure.

To view the rest of the report, check out The Points Guy. And if your flight’s seriously delayed, here’s our guide to what to ask for from the airline. (Spoiler: Ask for everything and the kitchen sink.)