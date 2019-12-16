The Lifehacker Staff's Biggest Upgrades Of 2019

Image: Getty Images

With all the hacks we test every day, it’s hard to differentiate which ones are trendy, and which are real game changers.

So we asked the Lifehacker staff to share their biggest upgrades of 2019—and boy, did they deliver. Some swore that items like microfiber cloths and water bottles changed their lives. Some started using apps like Screentime, Headspace (even with a $20/month subscription plan!), and their library’s e-book app. Also there was something called “Wizard Wall,” and one staffer became the proud parent of a thriving plant for the first time in her life.