iPhone 2.0 Software Update Unofficially Available

MacRumors unearthed a link to the iPhone 2.0 Software Update which we've confirmed does indeed work, if you can't wait for Apple's official push. Download the update, sync your device, then hold down Option on the Mac (Shift on Windows) when you hit the "Check for Update" button inside iTunes and choose the file you downloaded. The update takes several minutes and will wipe your device and re-sync it. From our tests it only worked on iPhones, not the iPod touch, and it's obviously going to cause problems with any jailbroken iPhones here in Australia. Here's the direct link to download the iPhone 2.0 software update. Thanks, jarhead!

