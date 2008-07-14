GuitarCardio Works Out Your Fretting Fingers

If you've been learning to play the guitar online and are looking for a few more challenges, web site GuitarCardio generates easy, medium, and difficult exercises to help develop your stamina. Not only are the fully customizable workouts good for building your fretting muscles, but they'll also help you improve your chops for walking through scales and reading tabulature, the most common musical notation for guitars you'll run into on the web.
