Lucipedia Offers Journals and Forums for Lucid Dreaming

Whether you're a complete controlled-dream neophyte or a veteran of lucid sleep, Lucipedia can help you learn more about controlling your subconscious wanderings. Signing up gives you a journal space to track your memories and successes, as well as free reign to edit collaborative articles on any dream-related topics. Lost as to what lucidity exactly is? Check out these how-tos and FAQs on the topic, and then get to work on flying to your job in your mechanised power-suit.

Lucipedia

