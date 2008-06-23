Lucipedia Offers Journals and Forums for Lucid Dreaming

Whether you're a complete controlled-dream neophyte or a veteran of lucid sleep, Lucipedia can help you learn more about controlling your subconscious wanderings. Signing up gives you a journal space to track your memories and successes, as well as free reign to edit collaborative articles on any dream-related topics. Lost as to what lucidity exactly is? Check out these how-tos and FAQs on the topic, and then get to work on flying to your job in your mechanised power-suit.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink