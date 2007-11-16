All-in-One Widget Search at Clever Hippo

Between your iGoogle page, your MySpace or Facebook accounts, your Mac or Vista desktop and even your iPhone, your computing life has a lot of room for widgets. Clever Hippo, an app and widget search site, could make it easier to find add-ons for all those platforms and more. The site lets searchers vote widgets up or down, grab search-specific RSS feeds and search from an iPhone-optimized version. If you can admit that you're a regular widget tweaker, you could save yourself some time by getting your fixes in one place.