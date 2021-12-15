Lifehacker: Hey Mikey & Carissa, let’s start easy. Tell us a bit about yourselves.

Mikey: We are a couple in life, art and business. Carissa is originally from Sydney, I’m from New Zealand and we both call Melbourne home. We love training, we love listening to (and working to) Bruce Springsteen and Nick Cave, and we spend all of our time dreaming and talking about all the rad stuff we are putting out there into the world.

Can you tell us about your artistic journeys as individuals and as a creative duo? Where did it all begin and how has your art evolved over time?

Carissa: Putting myself out there and trying new things has been embedded into my personality since before I can even remember. My mum loves to tell the story of me when I was younger, entering every single event at the sports carnival, coming dead last in most of them but still having a huge smile on my face, just happy to be there and to be giving it a go.

That trait has followed me throughout my life and especially in creativity. I’ve always had a wide range of interests and talents across the spectrum of art and music, and have followed these down to so many different places. Prior to my painting career, I first studied audio engineering out of school, followed by music business management. After I completed my studies, I briefly worked in the music industry, all the while painting, drawing and creating.

I later went on to study graphic design which was just heaven for someone like me in the sense that it allowed me to try out so many different elements of design and see what works, all in the safety net that school provides. After studying, I worked as a graphic designer and illustrator in a few different capacities before focussing on painting. The studio feels like a ‘coming home’ of sorts in that I can incorporate a lot of these different ways I am creative that don’t necessarily fit into painting — it’s really liberating.

Mikey: I’ve always been interested in drawing, writing and performing. I moved to Melbourne 11 years ago to pursue my music career, touring the world with a rad band. Once that finished up, I really became enamoured with making things, first from wood and then steel. I eventually launched a solo business making custom furniture.

Around the same time, I began painting signs on odd things, eventually landing on old, vintage framed prints. Now I guess that’s what I’m most well known for. It’s got elements of design, illustration and typography, and it’s all done by hand. Sometimes I’m guilty of being a bit self-deprecating about my art but under the humour and cheekiness, there are some real meaty themes in there. I love it.