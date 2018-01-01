The best money-saving hacks for coupons and sales in Australia

2,896
Coupons
206
Stores

Boxing Week Deals 2019

Best Boxing Week Promo Codes & Discounts
30% off sitewide at the Supercheap Auto Boxing Day sale
All Supercheap Auto Coupons
50-90% off in the Catch of the Day Boxing Day sale
All Catch of the Day Coupon Codes
15-40% off computers and monitors at the Dell Boxing Day sale
All Dell Australia Coupons
Boxing Week Sale: 20-60% off almost everything at BCF
All BCF Vouchers
Up to $500 off everything in the Kogan Boxing Day sale
All Kogan Discount Codes
15-85% off everything at the Shaver Shop Boxing Day sale
All Shaver Shop Discount Codes

At Lifehacker, our mission is to simplify your life, especially when it comes to online shopping. We’ve tracked down some up-and-coming coupons and promo codes to help you save on all of your favourite products, new finds, and everyday staples. From free shipping codes to flash sales, savings are only a few clicks away!

Top Coupons

Here are a few of this week’s trending Australian coupons and discount codes:
15-50% discount on smart tech at AliExpress
All AliExpress Coupons
Up to 40% off sport watches at Fossil
All Fossil Promo Codes
$20 off the Vodafone nbn premium plan
All Vodafone Promo Codes
Risk-free trial for one week at eHarmony
All eHarmony Promo Codes
10% off bookings with Mates Rates at Wotif
All Wotif Coupons
50% off select air conditioners from Kogan
All Kogan Discount Codes

Find More Coupons

Browse through our list of categories to narrow down your favourite coupon codes!
Afterpay
Beauty & Pharmacy
Book
Fashion
Food & Groceries
Home & Garden
Pet
Shoes & Sports
Tech & Electronics
Travel
VPN
More

Most Used Coupons This Week

10% off an 80GB plan with any refurbished phone from Boost Mobile
All Boost Mobile Promo Codes
10-50% off DIYPC computer cases at Newegg
All Newegg Promo Codes
5-25% off PS4 games at OzGameShop Australia
All OzGameShop Promo Codes
Thailand tours for $30 off when you spend $150 at Klook
All Klook Promo Codes
Journey to the Americas: Flights from $950 in this limited-time Air Ne...
All Air New Zealand Promo Codes
Double Data Forever: 10GB of data for $20 for the life of your plan at...
All amaysim Promo Codes

About Lifehacker Coupons

For years, Lifehacker’s tips and tricks have been making your life easier, and now we’re offering the ultimate hack: coupons and discount codes to help you save money on the things you love!

Shop bargains on groceries, apparel, technology, travel, and more from all of your favourite Australian stores. Our offers are updated daily, always with the very latest coupon codes, so you’ll never miss out on another sale again. We work hard so you don’t have to, so start shopping to save today!

Top Stores

Luxury Escapes
Cotton On
Weight Watchers
Glassons
BCF
Lite n' Easy
Princess Polly
House
Shaver Shop
Bing Lee
Foot Locker
Dan Murphy's
Lululemon
Expedia Australia
Wotif
Specsavers
Catch of the Day
eBay
Dymocks
The Iconic
Supercheap Auto
Ally Fashion
Budget Pet Products
Beer Cartel
amaysim
Forever New
Covermore
ECHT
More
More