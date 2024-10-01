Today’s NYT Connections Hints (and Answer) for Tuesday, October 1, 2024

If you’re looking for the Connections answer for Tuesday, October 1, 2024, read on—I’ll share some clues, tips, and strategies, and finally the solutions to all four categories. Along the way, I’ll explain the meanings of the trickier words and we’ll learn how everything fits together. Beware, there are spoilers below for October 1, NYT Connections #478! Read on if you want some hints (and then the answer) to today’s Connections game.

If you want an easy way to come back to our Connections hints every day, bookmark this page . You can also find our past hints there as well, in case you want to know what you missed in a previous puzzle.

Below, I’ll give you some oblique hints at today’s Connections answers. And farther down the page, I’ll reveal the themes and the answers. Scroll slowly and take just the hints you need!

Hints for the themes in today’s Connections puzzle

Here are some spoiler-free hints for the groupings in today’s Connections:

Yellow category – How you might feel if you have a lot of looming deadlines.

Green category – Categories that describe the goodness or badness of something.

Blue category – Hope you brought your life jacket.

Purple category – Words you see when you don’t want to clean up by hand.

BEWARE: Spoilers follow for today’s Connections puzzle!

We’re about to give away some of the answers. Scroll slowly if you don’t want the whole thing spoiled. (The full solution is a bit further down.)

A heads up about the tricky parts

There is no category related to hair care today, despite there being words like RINSE, CONDITION, and LATHER on the board. (Today, LATHER describes a state of agitation, like the thing that results from agitating shampoo on your head.)

QUICK and RAPID do not go together. (Today, RAPID describes a specific natural phenomena that moves RAPIDly.)

If you have to wash all your dishes by hand, you probably won’t see the words in today’s purple category as often.

What are the categories in today’s Connections?

Yellow: FLUSTERED STATE

Green: FITNESS

Blue: FAST-MOVING WATER

Purple: DISHWASHER CYCLES

DOUBLE BEWARE: THE SOLUTION IS BELOW

Ready to learn the answers to today’s Connections puzzle? I give them all away below.

What are the yellow words in today’s Connections?

The yellow grouping is considered to be the most straightforward. The theme for today’s yellow group is FLUSTERED STATE and the words are: LATHER, STEW, SWEAT, TIZZY.

What are the green words in today’s Connections?

The green grouping is supposed to be the second-easiest. The theme for today’s green category is FITNESS and the words are: CONDITION, FORM, HEALTH, SHAPE.

What are the blue words in today’s Connections?

The blue grouping is the second-hardest. The theme for today’s blue category is FAST-MOVING WATER and the words are: CASCADE, CURRENT, RAPID, WAVE.

What are the purple words in today’s Connections?

The purple grouping is considered to be the hardest. The theme for today’s purple category is DISHWASHER CYCLES and the words are: NORMAL, QUICK, RINSE, SANITIZE.

How I solved today’s Connections

RAPID and QUICK could theoretically go together, but I don’t see anything else that matches.

WAVE, CURRENT, and CASCADE might go together, as words referring to water flow. Not sure about a fourth yet there.

It also looks like there could be a LATHER, CONDITION, and RINSE category involving hair cleaning steps, but again, not sure about a fourth there.

Oh, maybe SHAPE, FORM, and CONDITION go together as words referring to sculpting something.

TIZZY, SWEAT, and STEW could also go together as words referring to states of anxiety. So many three-word groups today, but I’m struggling to make a foursome.

OK, I think I’ve got one: SHAPE, FORM, HEALTH, and CONDITION, which all refer to the well-being of something. ?

I think LATHER might go with STEW, TIZZY and SWEAT, because they all describe states of agitation. ? Phew.

It looks like RAPID completes that category with WAVE, CURRENT and CASCADE I identified earlier—I forgot that RAPID could refer to a quickly flowing river. ?

That leaves RINSE, NORMAL, SANITIZE, and QUICK—oh, those are all settings on a washing machine or dishwasher. ?

How to play Connections

I have a full guide to playing Connections , but here’s a refresher on the rules:

First, find the Connections game either on the New York Times website or in their Games app (formerly the Crossword app). You’ll see a game board with 16 tiles, each with one word or phrase. Your job is to select a group of four tiles that have something in common. Often they are all the same type of thing (for example: RAIN, SLEET, HAIL, and SNOW are all types of wet weather) but sometimes there is wordplay involved (for example, BUCKET, GUEST, TOP TEN, and WISH are all types of lists: bucket list, guest list, and so on).

Select four items and hit the Submit button. If you guessed correctly, the category and color will be revealed. (Yellow is easiest, followed by green, then blue, then purple.) If your guess was incorrect, you’ll get a chance to try again.

You win when you’ve correctly identified all four groups. But if you make four mistakes before you finish, the game ends and the answers are revealed.

How to win Connections

The most important thing to know to win Connections is that the groupings are designed to be tricky. Expect to see overlapping groups. For example, one puzzle seemed to include six breakfast foods: BACON, EGG, PANCAKE, OMELET, WAFFLE, and CEREAL. But BACON turned out to be part of a group of painters along with CLOSE, MUNCH, and WHISTLER, and EGG was in a group of things that come by the dozen (along with JUROR, ROSE, and MONTH). So don’t hit “submit” until you’ve confirmed that your group of four contains only those four things.

If you’re stuck, another strategy is to look at the words that seem to have no connection to the others. If all that comes to mind when you see WHISTLER is the painting nicknamed “Whistler’s Mother,” you might be on to something. When I solved that one, I ended up googling whether there was a painter named Close, because Close didn’t fit any of the obvious themes, either.

Another way to win when you’re stuck is, obviously, to read a few helpful hints–which is why we share these pointers every day. Check back tomorrow for the next puzzle!