The Biggest New Camera Features in iOS 18

The iPhone 16 series of phones got some great camera upgrades, but even if you don’t plan to upgrade, iOS 18 still gives all iPhone users who can download it access to a bunch of fancy new camera features. Sure, the iPhone 16’s Camera Control button is hogging the limelight, but older iPhones still get new Portrait Mode features, improved camera timers, the ability to pause a video recording, and many more features. Here are the best new camera features shipping with iOS 18.

iPhone 16’s new Camera Control button

When Apple launched the iPhone X without a home button in 2017, many thought that it marked the end of buttons on the iPhone. Seven years on, that has proved to be false. Last year, the iPhone 15 Pro series got the Action Button, and now all iPhone 16 series phones have that same button and a new Camera Control button. As its name suggests, Camera Control lets you quickly launch the Camera app and take photos or videos, plus adjust the zoom, exposure, and other settings. It’s a significant addition that underpins the importance of the camera on your iPhone, and it’s been seamlessly integrated into iOS 18. This Apple Support page explains how to make the most of this button.

Pause videos while recording

Yes, iOS 18 finally lets you pause videos while recording. This makes recording videos a lot more convenient. When recording a video in iOS 18, you’ll now see a pause button in the bottom-left corner of the Camera app. Hit this button to pause recording and resume it when you’re ready. This makes recording vlogs, TikTok videos, and Instagram Reels much easier. I can’t believe it took this long for this feature to arrive!

Play music while recording a video

Speaking of video recording improvements, iOS 18 also lets you listen to music while recording videos. Previously, the moment you switched to the Video tab in the Camera app, your iPhone would pause the music. To enable this feature, go to Settings > Camera > Record Sound, then turn on the toggle for Allow Audio Playback.

Try the new camera timer

I love using the camera timer to take group photos, but I’ve always felt that the default options are a bit limiting. You could only set a timer for three or 10 seconds up until iOS 17. The former was too short and the latter forced everyone to wait a bit too long. iOS 18 solves that by adding a five-second timer, which you can use with the front and rear cameras.

Lighting modes in Night Mode portraits

When you take a Portrait Mode photo in low-light, your iPhone will automatically enable Night Mode to enhance the picture. With iOS 18, you’ll be able to choose from a bunch of lighting effects, even for Night Mode portraits. These effects have always been available in Portrait Mode, but not in low-light conditions.

Touch and hold to tweak camera flash

When you’re taking a photo on your iPhone, you’ll see a lightning icon in the top-left corner of the screen. This is the flash button. You can tap it to toggle between three modes—on, off, and auto. With iOS 18, you can touch and hold the lightning icon to reveal all three options. This makes it easier to select the right option.