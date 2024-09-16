You Can Now Upgrade to the Official Version of iOS 18

iOS 18 is here. After three months of beta testing, Apple’s latest update is now available for all compatible iPhones. Here’s how to get it up and running on your device.

What’s new with iOS 18?

iOS 18 isn’t going to dramatically change your iPhone, but it does add some interesting and useful new features to the mix. With this update, Apple is giving users a ton of Home Screen customization options: You can adjust the tint of your app icons, and place those icons anywhere you want, which might make Android users feel more at home on iOS.

Speaking of Android, iOS 18 also introduces RCS support for the first time. The change brings iMessage-like features to “green bubble” texts between iPhone and Android devices: No longer will group chats be broken, or videos arrive totally pixellated. The chats will still be green, though.

Control Center is also getting an overhaul: Like the Home Screen, you can basically customize your Control Center to sport any functions you want, and remove any you don’t. There’s even a power button option for the first time, so you can shut down your iPhone directly from Control Center.

Of course, there are plenty of other fresh updates with Apple’s latest version of iOS. For more info on new iOS 18 features and changes, check out our feature guide here.

Which iPhones are compatible with iOS 18?

Apple made a lot of iPhones over the years, and plenty of them are too old to run iOS 18. However, the list of compatible devices may be longer than you think. Every iPhone that can run iOS 17 can also update to iOS 18. That means the following 28 iPhones are supported this time around, too:

iPhone 16

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPhone SE (3rd generation)

How to download iOS 18 on your iPhone

Now that iOS 18 is out, you can install it like any other software update. To do so, open Settings on your iPhone, then go to General > Software Update. From here, your iPhone should pull up iOS 17.7, the latest version of iOS 17. However, you should see an option at the bottom of the screen to Upgrade to iOS 18. Tap that, then choose Update Now to begin downloading the update.