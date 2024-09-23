Try the THIEVES Technique the Next Time You Have to Study Something

There are a lot of popular study methods to choose from, depending on the type of learner you are and how you best retain information. One that isn’t as commonly discussed, but can help you with critical thinking as you read new information, is the THIEVES method. Use it the next time you break open a fresh chapter for school or need to retain a lot of new information for work.

What is the THIEVES method?

The THIEVES reading technique, recommended by universities like Kent State, is designed to get you thinking critically while you read. THIEVES is an acronym for the following elements of your content:

T itle

itle H eadings

eadings I ntroduction

ntroduction E very first sentence in a paragraph

very first sentence in a paragraph V isuals and vocabulary

isuals and vocabulary E nd-of-chapter questions

nd-of-chapter questions Summary

The goal of using this method is figuring out what you want to learn from the chapter and how the information within it connects. By writing down each of the seven categories before you start, you’ll set the stage to get a bigger-picture view of the content before you start digging into it, similar to how the SQ3R or KWL methods work.

How to use the THIEVES reading method

Write down all seven of your categories—and I do mean write them down, since writing by hand can aid in retention. Only use a digital option, like your phone or a Word doc, if you absolutely have to. After writing down the categories, from Title to Summary, and leaving some room under each, start jotting down what you want to gain from each one. Under Title, ask yourself what you think the text is about and what you already know about it based on the title. Under Headings, ask yourself why the information has been divided up this way, what you think you’ll learn in each section, and how the sub-topics might relate to the bigger picture. From there, start reading, but mark down notes every time you encounter one of the THIEVES items. For instance, after the Introduction, write down what made you curious about the rest of the chapter after you read it, and make sure you do the same after Every first sentence in a section. Any time you get to a graph, picture, or table, write in your Visuals section about what each one represents and what they might tell you about the content and the bigger picture.

At the End, jot down notes on how the author finished the chapter and what you learned, plus what you might learn in the future that relates to what you just went over. Finally, Summarize your reading, writing down what you think the author’s main idea was and your overall understanding of the primary themes and concepts.

Doing this before and as you read will help you stay engaged as you go, and it gives you notes to look back on when you review in the future. Use distributed study to determine how frequently you need to review these notes before your next big test.