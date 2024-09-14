Today’s NYT Connections Hints (and Answer) for Saturday, September 14, 2024

If you’re looking for the Connections answer for Saturday, September 14, 2024, read on—I’ll share some clues, tips, and strategies, and finally the solutions to all four categories. Along the way, I’ll explain the meanings of the trickier words and we’ll learn how everything fits together. Beware, there are spoilers below for September 14, NYT Connections #461! Read on if you want some hints (and then the answer) to today’s Connections game.

If you want an easy way to come back to our Connections hints every day, bookmark this page . You can also find our past hints there as well, in case you want to know what you missed in a previous puzzle.

Below, I’ll give you some oblique hints at today’s Connections answers. And farther down the page, I’ll reveal the themes and the answers. Scroll slowly and take just the hints you need!

Hints for the themes in today’s Connections puzzle

Here are some spoiler-free hints for the groupings in today’s Connections:

Yellow category – Stuff you might learn before aerating, tasting, and (respectfully) spitting back out.

Green category – Used to change the volume or channel.

Blue category – They go before stuff.

Purple category – A fill-in-the-blank, with a high-ranking member of the monarchy.

BEWARE: Spoilers follow for today’s Connections puzzle!

We’re about to give away some of the answers. Scroll slowly if you don’t want the whole thing spoiled. (The full solution is a bit further down.)

A heads up about the tricky parts

SLIDER, SUB, and BURGER could all be types of sandwiches, but they don’t go together today.

RETRO and VINTAGE don’t go together.

SWITCH and SUPER don’t refer to Nintendo.

CALIFORNIA doesn’t go with WINERY.

What are the categories in today’s Connections?

Yellow: WINE BOTTLE INFO

Green: CONSOLE INPUTS

Blue: PREFIXES

Purple: ___ KING

DOUBLE BEWARE: THE SOLUTION IS BELOW

Ready to learn the answers to today’s Connections puzzle? I give them all away below.

What are the yellow words in today’s Connections?

The yellow grouping is considered to be the most straightforward. The theme for today’s yellow group is WINE BOTTLE INFO and the words are: GRAPE, REGION, VINTAGE, WINERY.

What are the green words in today’s Connections?

The green grouping is supposed to be the second-easiest. The theme for today’s green category is CONSOLE INPUTS and the words are: BUTTON, KNOB, SLIDER, SWITCH.

What are the blue words in today’s Connections?

The blue grouping is the second-hardest. The theme for today’s blue category is PREFIXES and the words are: PRO, RETRO, SUB, SUPER.

What are the purple words in today’s Connections?

The purple grouping is considered to be the hardest. The theme for today’s purple category is ___ KING and the words are: BURGER, CALIFORNIA, LION, PROM.

How I solved today’s Connections

I think BURGER might go with SUB and SLIDER because they’re all types of sandwiches. I’m not sure about a fourth though—might have to do some Googling in a moment.

It looks like there could be a wine country category too, with CALIFORNIA, GRAPE, WINERY, REGION, and maybe even VINTAGE (though that might fit better with RETRO).

At first I thought SWITCH and SUPER might go together as references to Nintendo gaming consoles, but I think SWITCH actually goes with BUTTON, KNOB, and SLIDER, which are all physical components on a stereo or other similar interface. Let’s try that first. ?

Hmm, SUB, SUPER, RETRO, and PRO could all be prefixes, like SUBpar, SUPERposition, RETROactive, and PROactive. Let’s try that. ? Phew.

I still have too many words for my wine-related category, so let’s see what we can exclude and connect with the remaining words: Eliminating everything wine related would leave us with PROM, LION, and BURGER. What’s the connection there? PROM dress, PROMote, PROM dance, LION mane, LION roar, BURGER patty. Oh, they all go with “king”: PROM king, LION King, and BURGER King. That means CALIFORNIA king goes with them, which is a mattress size. ?

That leaves REGION, VINTAGE, GRAPE, and WINERY, which are all words related to making wine. ?

How to play Connections

I have a full guide to playing Connections , but here’s a refresher on the rules:

First, find the Connections game either on the New York Times website or in their Games app (formerly the Crossword app). You’ll see a game board with 16 tiles, each with one word or phrase. Your job is to select a group of four tiles that have something in common. Often they are all the same type of thing (for example: RAIN, SLEET, HAIL, and SNOW are all types of wet weather) but sometimes there is wordplay involved (for example, BUCKET, GUEST, TOP TEN, and WISH are all types of lists: bucket list, guest list, and so on).

Select four items and hit the Submit button. If you guessed correctly, the category and color will be revealed. (Yellow is easiest, followed by green, then blue, then purple.) If your guess was incorrect, you’ll get a chance to try again.

You win when you’ve correctly identified all four groups. But if you make four mistakes before you finish, the game ends and the answers are revealed.

How to win Connections

The most important thing to know to win Connections is that the groupings are designed to be tricky. Expect to see overlapping groups. For example, one puzzle seemed to include six breakfast foods: BACON, EGG, PANCAKE, OMELET, WAFFLE, and CEREAL. But BACON turned out to be part of a group of painters along with CLOSE, MUNCH, and WHISTLER, and EGG was in a group of things that come by the dozen (along with JUROR, ROSE, and MONTH). So don’t hit “submit” until you’ve confirmed that your group of four contains only those four things.

If you’re stuck, another strategy is to look at the words that seem to have no connection to the others. If all that comes to mind when you see WHISTLER is the painting nicknamed “Whistler’s Mother,” you might be on to something. When I solved that one, I ended up googling whether there was a painter named Close, because Close didn’t fit any of the obvious themes, either.

Another way to win when you’re stuck is, obviously, to read a few helpful hints–which is why we share these pointers every day. Check back tomorrow for the next puzzle!