The Most Common Netflix Error Codes (and How to Fix Them)

Load up Netflix on whatever device you’re using, and you want to start digging into some entertainment as soon as you can—not staring at an error message that’s popped up on screen.

To help you troubleshoot issues, Netflix will often throw up an error code alongside its apology that something has gone wrong. If you know what that code means, you can start fixing the problem, which is where this list comes in.

Here are the codes people see most often, based on how high up they appear in Netflix’s official help documentation. If the code you’re seeing isn’t listed here, check any messages also showing on screen, and head to the Netflix Help Center.

Netflix error code (-12)

Netflix error codes actually start in the minuses, and error code (-12) refers to some good old-fashioned network connectivity issues: Essentially, your internet isn’t working properly. You’ll need to go through the usual troubleshooting steps for this, including checking whether or not your other devices and apps are able to get online.

Netflix error code (-1001)

This error code comes into play when your device is having difficulty connecting to the Netflix service. It might mean your internet is down, it might mean your device can’t connect to the internet, or it might mean Netflix is suffering an outage (check that here). Trying Netflix on a different device will help you narrow down the cause of the problem.

Netflix error code (-1014)

If you see the error code (-1014), it means Netflix needs to refresh some of its application data. The recommended fix is to sign out of Netflix and then sign back in again. If you’re using the app on a phone, for example, you can sign out by tapping My Profile, then the three-line button in the top right corner, then Sign Out and Sign Out again to confirm.

Netflix error code 117

This one is to do with data corruption inside the Netflix app, and the best way to resolve the issue is to completely remove Netflix from whatever device you’re using it on, and then reinstall it. If you’re using an iPhone, for example, tap and hold the Netflix app icon on the home screen: Choose Remove app > Delete App > Delete to remove it from your device.

Netflix error code 1001 or 10002

Error codes 1001 and 10002 apply to iPhones and iPads, and according to Netflix mean there’s “information stored on your device that needs to be refreshed.” Try rebooting your phone or tablet to fix the issue to begin with, and if that doesn’t work, uninstalling and reinstalling the Netflix app. You should also apply any pending iOS or iPadOS updates.

Netflix error code 1003

Error code 1003—sometimes accompanied by the message that you should “please try again later”—means you’re dealing with out-of-date data or an out-of-date app that needs to be updated. The best course of action is to make sure your device’s software is up to date, then check for updates to the Netflix app (and reinstall the app, if necessary).

Netflix error code 1018

This typically shows up on Android devices, and points to data that needs to be refreshed. Restart your device, and if that doesn’t fix it, clear the data cache in the Netflix app (via Apps > Netflix > Storage and cache in Android Settings). If you’re still having trouble with the same error code after that, remove the Netflix app from your device and reinstall it.

Netflix error code 1044

If you’re getting Netflix error code 1044 up on screen, you’ll be using a TV, a TV streaming device, a cable box, or some kind of Android device to watch Netflix. According to Netflix, if you keep getting this error it means Netflix doesn’t support your device (these devices do)—though it’s a good idea to try restarting your device and reinstalling Netflix as well.

Netflix error code C7111-5095 or F7111-5095

In the words of Netflix, error codes C7111-5095 and F7111-5095 mean “there might be an issue with your account.” Typically, it shows up because you’re trying to use Netflix in a different country, or because your membership is part of a bigger subscription package or was bought through a third party—try contacting Netflix support directly for more help.

Netflix error code (DLS.101)

If this error shows up, it means there’s a problem with one of the downloaded shows or movies you’re trying to watch—and specifically on an Android device. To get around it, you need to delete the download: Head to the My Profile tab inside the app, then select Downloads to see and remove downloaded items. You can then re-download the content.

Netflix error code E101

When Netflix error code E101 shows up inside the app or on the website, it means there’s a problem with your subscription payment method, and payment hasn’t gone through. Double-check the payment method you’ve got set up in your Netflix account or switch to a different one, or get in touch with the payment method provider for more assistance.

Netflix error code M7353-5101

If you see Netflix error code M7353-5101 up on screen, it’s a sign that a browser extension is stopping Netflix from working properly. First, make sure your browser is right up to date, restart your computer, and try again. If that doesn’t work, turn off all your browser extensions and re-enable them one by one to figure out which one is causing the issue.

Netflix error code S7353-5101

Watching Netflix on a Mac can result in the error code S7353-5101, and it means some of the information that Netflix is storing on your device needs to be refreshed. The troubleshooting steps that Netflix recommends are firstly to try shutting down and restarting your Mac, and then to check for any pending macOS software updates.

Netflix error code S7701-1003

The error code S7701-1003 is one of the more specific ones here: It means you’re trying to watch Netflix through Safari on an iPad or a Mac, and that Safari is currently in private browsing mode. If you open up a new browser window that isn’t using private browsing, then log into Netflix, you should find you can stream movies and shows as normal again.

Netflix error code tvq-pb-101 (E104) or tvq-pb-101 (1.10.5005)

The error codes tvq-pb-101 (E104) or tvq-pb-101 (1.10.5005) get displayed when the device you’re using doesn’t actually support Netflix playback—you’re not actually going to be able to watch Netflix on whatever the piece of hardware happens to be. You could get in touch with the manufacturer for some advice, or switch to a device that supports Netflix.